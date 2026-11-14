📅 Share your ideas on Madrone Ridge, Dec. 17

Members of the public are invited to an Open House about the Madrone Ridge Property on Thursday, December 17, from 5–7 p.m. at the Ashland Community Center, 59 Winburn Way.

Western Rivers Conservancy is working to buy this 1,974-acre property along Ashland’s western edge, with the goal of transferring it to the City of Ashland for long‑term ownership and stewardship.

At the open house, you can learn about and give input on:

Possible uses of the land (recreation, conservation, wildfire mitigation, forest management, education, workforce development)

Funding needs and restrictions if the purchase goes through

Everyone is encouraged to attend and talk with project partners.

Can’t make it? You can still share feedback online at ashlandoregon.gov/MadroneRidge.