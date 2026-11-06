📣 Ashland, OR Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Ashland’s hiring scene is busy for folks who love brands, travel, and the outdoors. Here are a couple of standout Sales & Marketing roles that mix strategy, service, and some very fun perks.

Employer: Blue Marble

Blue Marble Location: Ashland, OR \ Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus performance-based bonus)

Benefits: Comprehensive health (medical, dental, vision, life), 401(k), flexible PTO, Employee Assistance Program, possible relocation assistance (per Indeed listing)

Own the strategy for consumer brands from big-picture positioning down to pricing, launches, and retail performance. This is a senior individual-contributor role where you drive brand plans, guide product decisions, and partner closely with Sales, Marketing, E‑Commerce, and Finance.

Best for: Experienced brand leaders who like mixing data, product instinct, and cross‑functional influence—and want full ownership of brand results.

Employer: Far Bank Enterprises (Fly Water Travel)

Location: Ashland, OR \ In-office

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), vacation/sick accrual, paid holidays, discounts on Far Bank gear and products

Help guests research, choose, and book top-tier fly-fishing trips around the world while working with a small, tight-knit team. You’ll handle sales, customer service, trip logistics, and content, and you must be a fly angler.

Best for: Detail-oriented anglers with 2–4+ years of sales/customer service who want a travel-focused role and chances to visit world-class fishing destinations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.