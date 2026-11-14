Ashland’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hourly work or big-commission earning potential. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in customer service and retail.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1207 Claremont Ave, Ashland, OH 44805

Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)

(weekdays + weekends) Pay: $12.00–$12.50/hour

Front-line store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition help, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Bill Harris Dealerships

Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, no weekends )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Performance-based, $100K+ income potential for strong sellers

High-earning, commission-focused role helping service customers at a CDJR dealership. Great fit if you’ve done commission retail (phones, furniture, cars, etc.) and want uncapped pay, bonuses, benefits, paid training, and a clear career path.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 554 E Main St, Ashland, OH 44805

Type: Full-time (flexible shifts, days/evenings/overnights + weekends)

(flexible shifts, days/evenings/overnights + weekends) Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Step into retail leadership, helping run the store, lead the team, and handle hiring, cash, and merchandising. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and fast promotion potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good spots in Ashland go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.