Ashland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from food service to auto and nonprofit work. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Ashland, OH / Central Ohio territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$100,000 base, plus annual incentive bonus

Own a book of food-service accounts, visit customers in the field most days, and lead a small support team to grow sales and profit. Good fit if you have 3+ years in sales or distribution, strong communication skills, and like being on the road building long-term relationships.

Employer: Bill Harris Dealerships

Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Full-time

Earnings Potential: $60,000–$150,000+ (top performers can exceed this)

High-energy sales role selling new and used vehicles with 100+ hot leads per month and strong training. Ideal if you’re driven, coachable, active on social media, and ready to work flexible hours to build a six-figure career in auto sales.

Employer: Appleseed Community Mental Health Center, Inc.

Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour (based on education and experience)

Community-focused role where you plan events, grow donor and business relationships, and support mental health programs locally. Great if you enjoy event planning, outreach, and relationship-building, and want strong benefits plus 32+ paid days off each year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.