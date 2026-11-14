Ashland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in senior care. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ashland Village Assisted Living

Ashland Village Assisted Living Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role giving meds and daily care to residents in an assisted living setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, daily pay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Brethren Care Village

Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Full-time, Evenings (3pm–11pm)

Pay: $14/hour as Trainee; $16.50/hour as CNA + $1/hour weekends

No CNA license yet? This no-cost, paid training program gets you certified while you earn. Strong benefits, tuition help for LPN/RN, and a mission-driven senior care community.

Employer: Brethren Care Village – Bradford Houses

Location: Ashland, OH

Type: Part-time, Evenings or Nights

Pay: $15–$18.55/hour (experience + shift/weekend differentials)

Great fit if you like a smaller, homelike setting with an excellent 1:5 staffing ratio. You’ll help with daily living tasks, dementia care, light housekeeping, and enjoy access to benefits, PTO, 401(k), and on-site fitness perks.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Ashland tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.