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Ashland County
Ashland MHRB marks World Kindness Day
4 days ago
Ashland MHRB is encouraging Ashland County residents to mark World Kindness Day by doing small kind acts, such as holding a door, checking on a neighbor, or sharing kind words. The group notes that even small acts can help someone who may be having a hard time and urges people to help kindness grow in Ashland County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ashland MHRB
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