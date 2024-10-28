Open in App
    • Ashland News

    Picture This: Ashland skeleton crews keep busy

    By Bert Etling,

    2 days ago

    Familiar haunts take on a spectral glow in anticipation of Halloween

    By Bob and Tracy Palermini

    Ashland loves Halloween. If you don’t think that’s true, head downtown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce’s Children’s Halloween Celebration. The parade of costumed revelers starts up Main Street from the Ashland Public Library to the Plaza.

    Following the parade, children and their families are invited to trick or treat at businesses around town.

    To get into the Halloween spirit this week, wait for darkness to fall, and take a drive around town to enjoy the elaborate decorations. Below are the spots we found on our drive; you may find even more.

    Bob & Tracy Palermini are residents of Ashland, where he is staff photographer for Ashland.news, as well as a board member . Email Bob at bobpal@gmail.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BLOy_0wP8pI4y00
    State Rep. Pam Marsh’s home at 696 Siskiyou Blvd. is a perennial Ashland Halloween favorite with a spider theme. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwBIx_0wP8pI4y00
    Day and night, drivers slow down to view the extensive display along East Main Street at Mallard Street, across from the National Guard Armory. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHQva_0wP8pI4y00
    The decorations at East Main and Mallard streets features a pirate-themed section. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyqDY_0wP8pI4y00
    Skeletons appear in each of the five sections of the Halloween display at East Main and Mallard streets. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT1NC_0wP8pI4y00
    A very large skeleton oversees the countdown to Halloween at East Main and Mallard streets. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUBOv_0wP8pI4y00
    The house at 448 Clinton St. in the Riverwalk neighborhood is lit in orange, green and purple. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewOy3_0wP8pI4y00
    The display at the corner of North Mountain Avenue and Clear Creek Drive wraps around two sides of the home. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGjMP_0wP8pI4y00
    The grim reaper dominates the yard on the North Mountain side of the home at Clear Creek Drive. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ap7kF_0wP8pI4y00
    Traditional pumpkins, ghosts and a cemetery are featured at 1156 Green Meadows Way. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InveX_0wP8pI4y00
    Skeletons are trying to escape the yard at 1070 Green Meadows Way. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei0z5_0wP8pI4y00
    Ghosts have joined the skeletons for a bit of fun at 1070 Green Meadows Way. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12h2r5_0wP8pI4y00
    Branson’s Chocolates at 1662 Siskiyou Blvd. is brewing up some tasty treats in their window display. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yaR2_0wP8pI4y00
    The Stratford Inn embraces the Halloween spirit with decorations inside and out. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIJuE_0wP8pI4y00
    The most visible display at the Stratford Inn is the headless horseman at the corner of Siskiyou Boulevard and Sherman Street. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQniI_0wP8pI4y00
    Pumpkins and other seasonal spirits light up the night at 289 Granite St. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkN6U_0wP8pI4y00
    A large skeleton looms over the front of 88 Granite St. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PwDT_0wP8pI4y00
    A skeletal unicorn appears with a dragon in the front yard at 183 Gresham St. Ashland.news photo by Bob Palermini

    The post Picture This: Ashland skeleton crews keep busy appeared first on Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News .

