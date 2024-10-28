Picture This: Ashland skeleton crews keep busy

Familiar haunts take on a spectral glow in anticipation of Halloween
By Bob and Tracy Palermini
Ashland loves Halloween. If you don’t think that’s true, head downtown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce’s Children’s Halloween Celebration. The parade of costumed revelers starts up Main Street from the Ashland Public Library to the Plaza.
Following the parade, children and their families are invited to trick or treat at businesses around town.
To get into the Halloween spirit this week, wait for darkness to fall, and take a drive around town to enjoy the elaborate decorations. Below are the spots we found on our drive; you may find even more.
Bob & Tracy Palermini are residents of Ashland, where he is staff photographer for Ashland.news, as well as a board member . Email Bob at bobpal@gmail.com.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0