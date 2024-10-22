‘Top That!’: 10 Fun Facts About '80s Cult Classic 'Teen Witch'

Teen Witch , the 1989 cult classic, is beloved by fans of ’80s movies for its campy style and unforgettable scenes. The film, which follows a girl who discovers she’s a witch on her 16th birthday, is filled with all the campy fashions of the day and features numerous musical sequences, all of which are gloriously silly (there’s even a rap battle sequence that’s gone viral for its off-the-charts cheese factor).

While Teen Witch was not a box office hit, it’s developed a devoted following over the years, and it’s even won over fans who weren’t around when the film came out. Whether you grew up watching Teen Witch or discovered it later, the film has become a must-watch cult favorite. We’ve gathered some facts you might not have known about the weird but wonderful teen movie.

1. Teen Witch made $27,843 at the box office

You might have known Teen Witch was a box office flop, but you probably didn’t realize just how unsuccessful it was. That’s right: The number above is not a typo. The film, which had a $2.5 million budget, made just $27,843 during its entire theatrical run, due to abysmal reviews and a competitive box office (the hit movies Pet Sematary and Field of Dreams came out the same weekend).

Over the years, Teen Witch became a TV and video store staple, and it ended up being seen by way more people than ever before.

2. The star has a very famous sister

Teen Witch stars the charming 17-year-old redhead Robyn Lively in her breakout role . If her name sounds familiar, that’s because her younger half-sister is none other than Gossip Girl and It Ends With Us star Blake Lively .

Robyn and Blake Lively in 2024

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

3. Teen Witch was inspired by a much more successful film

The concept for Teen Witch was inspired by the 1985 movie Teen Wolf , which starred Michael J. Fox . As Teen Witch screenwriter Robin Menken explained, “The way we came up with it was very simple. We were looking at titles for recently successful movies and Teen Wolf had been around, so we said: We got it! We’re going to take Samantha from Bewitched and make that a teenage girl’s dilemma and show that love is stronger than magic. It was that simple. And then we just spun it out.” Needless to say, Teen Witch was nowhere near as successful as Teen Wolf .

Promotional art for Teen Witch

United Artists/MovieStillsDB

4. The original draft was surprisingly naughty

While Teen Witch is a family-friendly PG-13 movie, it was originally supposed to be much more raunchy. Producer and casting director Alana H. Lambros recalled, “I remember reading it and thinking: Oh my gosh, this could be so good. But the original script was so tacky , and it was a little bit off-color. It definitely wasn’t PG-13. Like the girls were in the shower and you kind of saw different areas of them undressing.”

5. The movie almost starred a pop princess

At the time Teen Witch was being made, Debbie Gibson was one of the biggest pop stars around, and the film’s director and casting director thought she’d be the perfect choice to play the title character. While Gibson had meetings about the movie, nothing came of them, and Robyn Lively was ultimately cast.

6. It had a connection to an iconic musical

You can laugh at the dance moves in Teen Witch all you want, but they actually came from a respectable source. Teen Witch shares a surprising connection with West Side Story , thanks to choreographer Robert Banas , who played one of the Jets in the famous musical.

7. An actor from Bewitched was one of the costars

Teen Witch paid homage to the witches that came before it by casting Dick Sargent , best known as the husband on the classic ’60s sitcom Bewitched , as the protagonist’s dad.

Dick Sargent in 1965

Gene Trindl/Hulton Archive/Getty

8. Robyn Lively’s mom inspired her onscreen style

Teen Witch features just about every late-’80s fashion trend you can think of, and Lively said, “I was actually a big fan of a lot of the clothes I got to wear in that movie,” and revealed, “My mom was really the one who created the entire style for Teen Witch . I’m dead serious. She was super involved and is super creative, so I wore a lot of my actual clothes in the movie. Truly, Louise was my mom’s vision. She really created an iconic character.”

Robyn Lively shows off her pastel ’80s style in Teen Witch

United Artists/MovieStillsDB

9. Robyn paid tribute to the movie at Blake Lively’s wedding

When Robyn Lively’s little sister married Ryan Reynolds, Robyn and their brother decided to give Blake a kitschy surprise and recreated the film’s final dance scene at their wedding. As Robyn described, “When the music came on, she just about dropped to the floor . I wish I could have captured that moment, but I’ll never forget it. I had a little tube dress and tutu, and Eric and I did the whole thing. We had dance rehearsals where we’d watch the movie and press pause and play and pause and play, trying to get the moves down perfectly.”

10. The rap scene has been parodied multiple times

The infamous “Top That” rap scene is so goofy that it’s unsurprisingly been a favorite topic of parody. The rap was featured in an episode of 30 Rock , and was also parodied in a video featuring Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat . Inevitably, the scene gets a huge fan response at late-night screenings.

