    • Ashland News

    Kenny Ortega Is the Creative Genius Behind Your Favorite Movies

    By Julianne MacNeill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKPzn_0wGBEZLV00

    Kenny Ortega is a name you’ve probably seen before, credited as a director or choreographer on some of your favorite films or for his long-standing association with Disney. But in case it’s not ringing bells: Ortega is the director of the classic Hocus Pocus , while also coming up with the iconic dances in movies such as the High School Musical franchise and Dirty Dancing (1987) and has been part of projects that have endured for more than 30 years.

    How Kenny Ortega got his start in Hollywood

    Before he was the most sought-after choreographer in Hollywood, Kenny Ortega was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry. His career began as an actor and dancer, appearing in productions of Oliver! and Hair . Dancing was always a love of Ortega’s, and it began when he was just a kid.

    When I was a little boy , I remember watching my mother and father dance in the living room… I remember her laughing, my dad dipping her and the joy that was in the room when they were dancing. That was exciting and thrilling to me.”

    In 1980, Ortega choreographed his first film, Xanadu , which starred Olivia Newton-John and his idol, Gene Kelly. While working on that project, Kelly became a mentor to Ortega, training him to become the extremely talented film choreographer he is.

    When I came to Los Angeles , I was a burgeoning choreographer. I had left acting and decided to try choreography to see where it might take me. I was fortunate enough to get into music videos, and that led to choreographing for film and eventually to directing films,” he explained.

    Over the next few years, Ortega worked with massive stars such as Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Madonna and Cher on a variety of projects. He also choreographed memorable sequences in many popular ‘80s films, among them St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), Pretty in Pink (1986), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) and Dirty Dancing . (Remember that iconic lift scene ? Thank Kenny Ortega.)

    Meanwhile, Ortega was beginning to dip his toe in the director’s pool, starting out with music videos for Supertramp’s “ My Kind of Lady ” and The Pointer Sisters’ “ I’m So Excited .”

    Kenny Ortega joins Disney

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLicT_0wGBEZLV00
    Kenny Ortega with cast and crew of ‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)
    moviestillsdb.com/WaltDisneyPictures

    In 1988, Ortega joined the Disney crew, making his directorial debut with Newsies (1992), starring Christian Bale and Robert Duvall. Just a year later, he signed up to direct and choreograph the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus (1993).

    It was an incredible experience ,” Ortega explained. “It was only my second project as a feature film director. It was extremely ambitious considering what we had to work with.”

    Although Hocus Pocus is considered a massive hit now, constantly replayed by fans every Halloween season, it wasn’t always viewed that way. Actually, in its original release,, Hocus Pocus came in fourth place in the box office and was only in the top 10 for about two weeks.

    “Honestly, at that point, I thought it’s all over for me,” Ortega shared. “I thought to myself, ‘I’m never going to get a chance to do this ever again. My career as a filmmaker was all over.’”

    Of course, that was not the case, as he only grew in popularity.

    Ortega’s Disney career continues to flourish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J4Z5_0wGBEZLV00
    Kenny Ortega and cast of ‘High School Musical’ (2005)
    Mark Mainz / Staff

    In 2002 he was chosen to direct and choreograph the Opening Ceremony at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, a performance which won him two Emmys. He then turned to directing television, working on Ally McBeal and multiple episodes of Gilmore Girls . Just a few years later, Ortega signed on to The Cheetah Girls 2 TV movie as director and choreographer and another smaller film that would end up changing his life.

    That film was High School Musical .

    The 2006 High School Musical Disney Channel movie spawned a three-film franchise, multiple albums, a trilogy of junior novels, video games, dolls and the streaming show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019). Plus, it made massive stars of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPMCW_0wGBEZLV00
    Kenny Ortega and Zac Efron behind-the-scenes of ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ (2008)
    moviestillsdb.com/TheWaltDisneyCompany

    High School Musical was originally released on Disney Channel as a TV movie, as its massive success couldn’t have been predicted. But Kenny Ortega saw something special in the project.

    There was magic in the air. The chemistry that these kids had; it was unbelievable! They were a family from day one… They were inseparable. They had this incredible friendship in life… I think kids identified with that. They felt that.”

    Following the end of the High School Musical movies, Ortega directed Disney’s Descendants franchise and, in 2019, he was inducted as a Disney Legend , alongside Bette Midler.

    Kenny Ortega’s recent projects

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFU4y_0wGBEZLV00
    Kenny Ortega and cast of ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ (2021)
    Via Instagram @kennyortegablog

    Ortega joined forces with Netflix in April 2019, where he directed and produced the series Julie and the Phantoms. Although geared towards a younger crowd, the series was an inspirational hit, but sadly canceled after one season.

    I feel it’s some of the best work I’ve done for kids and family, and young adult entertainment,” Ortega said upon its cancellation. “I’m proud of it. And if it never happens again and it doesn’t have an afterlife, I’m grateful that it exists. I hope it exists forever so others can find it and watch it over the years.”

    Currently, Ortega is working on a reimagination of Phantom of the Opera for a Disney+ movie, something he is thrilled about. “ I am overjoyed to be back at the @disneystudios and to be in creative company with them once again!” Ortega wrote in a post about the news. “Excited to roll up my sleeves and get to the creative work.”

