Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ashland News

    The All-Clad Seconds Sale Is Happening NOW—Save Over 80% on Cookware and Kitchen Gear

    By Katie Bandurski,

    2 days ago

    All-Clad is some of the best cookware you can buy. Its not flashy like todays colorful ceramic options , but its durable and reliable. Theres a reason its almost always at the top of wedding and housewarming registries! Our Test Kitchen pros are big fans, too. The G5 Graphite Core collection recently earned top marks in our best stainless steel test .

    The only downside is that quality comes with a price. Typically, All-Clad products are pretty expensive, with full cookware sets costing upwards of $1,000. That’s why we were so excited to stumble upon the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale which is happening right now . You can stock up on high-quality All-Clad items for a fraction of retail price. Here’s what you need to know.

    What is the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale?

    For a few glorious days, you can get your hands on All-Clad cookware for way less than usualup to 80% off on some pieces. The sale includes factory-second pots and pans, bakeware, gourmet accessories, tools, appliances and so much more.

    But waitwhats a factory second? The term regards products that may have been produced in excess or were minorly damaged during manufacturing. Theyre sold at a lower price instead of being thrown in the trash, giving eagle-eyed buyers the advantage of finding high-quality items for next to nothing. That means all items will be coming directly from All-Clads production line, discounted due to light cosmetic dents and scratches. Some items may not even be damagedAll-Clad is throwing in items with as little as dented boxes!

    Because of this, all sales are final. But rest assured, all products work just fine and deliver just the right bang for your buck. Plus, they still qualify for a limited warranty.

    The Best All-Clad Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOmh4_0wCJrcRR00 VIA MERCHANT

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    G5 Graphite Core 8.5-Inch Skillet

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    The G5 Graphite Core is our Test Kitchen’s favorite stainless steel skillet and for good reason. The performance is unmatched, thanks to its light weight and superior heat retention. While there are several Graphite pieces available in the All-Clad sale, we’re picking up the handy 8.5-inch skillet for 39% off.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFPmr_0wCJrcRR00 VIA MERCHANT

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    Know someone who’s been really good this year? (Heck, even if that person is you?) Gift them a 10-piece All-Clad cookware set for Christmas and save a cool 64% in the process. They’ll unwrap two fry pans, a saute pan with lid, a saucepan with lid, a stockpot with lid and straining insert, a square pan and two silicone trivets.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzVv6_0wCJrcRR00 VIA MERCHANT

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    15-Inch Oval Baker

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means so are tons of baked dishes. Prep mac and cheese, stuffing, glazed carrots, apple crisp and so much more in this handy 15-inch oval baker . Heck, it even holds a 15-pound turkey. On sale for 82% off (!!!) this deal is too good to pass up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh9WN_0wCJrcRR00 VIA MERCHANT

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    5-Piece Pro-Release Bakeware Set

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    If your bakeware is rusty, scratched or otherwise worse for wear, it’s time for a new set. And we doubt you’ll find a higher-quality option than this 5-piece All-Clad collection , featuring easy-release technology. Enjoy a half-sheet pan, a baking rack, two cake pans and a loaf pan for 71% off retail price.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8njS_0wCJrcRR00 VIA MERCHANT

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    Outdoor Roaster

    Shop on Home & Cook Sales

    Grilling season isn’t over yet! If you’re still firing up your charcoal, gas or pellet grill, add this outdoor roaster to your cart ASAP. It’s the perfect vessel for corralling veggies or cradling salmon. At a 73% discount, this beauty won’t last long.

    How to Shop the All-Clad Sale

    Before you can snag these incredible cookware deals, you have to first agree to the terms of the sale and enter a valid email address. Simply navigate to the Home and Cook sales website , enter your details and voila! Youre in.

    One detail to note: The sale is limited to one order per shipping address. So if youre second-guessing a product, you wont be able to go back and buy it later. Shipping costs $7.95 and will process in 10-15 business days.

    Act fast! The sale ends on Sunday, October 20, and many top deals are already selling out.

    The post The All-Clad Seconds Sale Is Happening NOW—Save Over 80% on Cookware and Kitchen Gear appeared first on Taste of Home .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Costco Is Selling a Le Creuset Set, But You Need to Win the Lottery to Afford It
    Ashland News2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Presenting the Winners from Our Holiday Cocktail Party Recipe Contest
    Ashland News2 days ago
    I Tried the Viral Protein Diet Coke, and I Have Thoughts
    Ashland News2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Pringles Dill Pickle Chips Return After 2 Years—Find Out Why
    Ashland News2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    11 Common Things That Make Your Home Messy and Cluttered
    Theresa Bedford10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Exosomes for Hair Growth: How It Works, According to Hair Loss Doctors
    Ashland News2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    UWGC announces additional funding for regional initiatives from $22 million MacKenzie Scott gift
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy