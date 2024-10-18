The All-Clad Seconds Sale Is Happening NOW—Save Over 80% on Cookware and Kitchen Gear

All-Clad is some of the best cookware you can buy. Its not flashy like todays colorful ceramic options , but its durable and reliable. Theres a reason its almost always at the top of wedding and housewarming registries! Our Test Kitchen pros are big fans, too. The G5 Graphite Core collection recently earned top marks in our best stainless steel test .

The only downside is that quality comes with a price. Typically, All-Clad products are pretty expensive, with full cookware sets costing upwards of $1,000. That’s why we were so excited to stumble upon the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale which is happening right now . You can stock up on high-quality All-Clad items for a fraction of retail price. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale?

For a few glorious days, you can get your hands on All-Clad cookware for way less than usualup to 80% off on some pieces. The sale includes factory-second pots and pans, bakeware, gourmet accessories, tools, appliances and so much more.

But waitwhats a factory second? The term regards products that may have been produced in excess or were minorly damaged during manufacturing. Theyre sold at a lower price instead of being thrown in the trash, giving eagle-eyed buyers the advantage of finding high-quality items for next to nothing. That means all items will be coming directly from All-Clads production line, discounted due to light cosmetic dents and scratches. Some items may not even be damagedAll-Clad is throwing in items with as little as dented boxes!

Because of this, all sales are final. But rest assured, all products work just fine and deliver just the right bang for your buck. Plus, they still qualify for a limited warranty.

The Best All-Clad Deals

VIA MERCHANT

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

G5 Graphite Core 8.5-Inch Skillet

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

The G5 Graphite Core is our Test Kitchen’s favorite stainless steel skillet and for good reason. The performance is unmatched, thanks to its light weight and superior heat retention. While there are several Graphite pieces available in the All-Clad sale, we’re picking up the handy 8.5-inch skillet for 39% off.

VIA MERCHANT

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

Know someone who’s been really good this year? (Heck, even if that person is you?) Gift them a 10-piece All-Clad cookware set for Christmas and save a cool 64% in the process. They’ll unwrap two fry pans, a saute pan with lid, a saucepan with lid, a stockpot with lid and straining insert, a square pan and two silicone trivets.

VIA MERCHANT

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

15-Inch Oval Baker

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means so are tons of baked dishes. Prep mac and cheese, stuffing, glazed carrots, apple crisp and so much more in this handy 15-inch oval baker . Heck, it even holds a 15-pound turkey. On sale for 82% off (!!!) this deal is too good to pass up.

VIA MERCHANT

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

5-Piece Pro-Release Bakeware Set

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

If your bakeware is rusty, scratched or otherwise worse for wear, it’s time for a new set. And we doubt you’ll find a higher-quality option than this 5-piece All-Clad collection , featuring easy-release technology. Enjoy a half-sheet pan, a baking rack, two cake pans and a loaf pan for 71% off retail price.

VIA MERCHANT

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

Outdoor Roaster

Shop on Home & Cook Sales

Grilling season isn’t over yet! If you’re still firing up your charcoal, gas or pellet grill, add this outdoor roaster to your cart ASAP. It’s the perfect vessel for corralling veggies or cradling salmon. At a 73% discount, this beauty won’t last long.

How to Shop the All-Clad Sale

Before you can snag these incredible cookware deals, you have to first agree to the terms of the sale and enter a valid email address. Simply navigate to the Home and Cook sales website , enter your details and voila! Youre in.

One detail to note: The sale is limited to one order per shipping address. So if youre second-guessing a product, you wont be able to go back and buy it later. Shipping costs $7.95 and will process in 10-15 business days.

Act fast! The sale ends on Sunday, October 20, and many top deals are already selling out.

The post The All-Clad Seconds Sale Is Happening NOW—Save Over 80% on Cookware and Kitchen Gear appeared first on Taste of Home .