📅 Ashland Annual Downtown Tree Lighting & Santa Visit

Celebrate the holidays in downtown Ashland at the Annual Tree Lighting!

The fun starts at 5:00 PM right after the Holiday Stroll. Enjoy:

Photo ops with a gingerbread man and snowman

and Hot chocolate and cookies

and The downtown tree lighting to welcome a special guest… Santa!

After the tree is lit, head over to Montenegro Square where kids and families can visit Santa in his Santa shed.

It’s set to be a festive Saturday in Ashland with shopping, treats, and lots of holiday cheer.