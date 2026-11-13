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Ashland
📅 Ashland Downtown Tree Lighting & Santa Visit at 5 PM
7 days ago
📅 Ashland Annual Downtown Tree Lighting & Santa Visit
Celebrate the holidays in downtown Ashland at the Annual Tree Lighting!
The fun starts at 5:00 PM right after the Holiday Stroll. Enjoy:
- Photo ops with a gingerbread man and snowman
- Hot chocolate and cookies
- The downtown tree lighting to welcome a special guest… Santa!
After the tree is lit, head over to Montenegro Square where kids and families can visit Santa in his Santa shed.
It’s set to be a festive Saturday in Ashland with shopping, treats, and lots of holiday cheer.
More Info: Ashland's Annual Tree Lighting • Ashland, MA
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