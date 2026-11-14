Ashland’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with banks, industrial services, and security tech firms all hiring. If you’ve got management experience and like leading teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Everon

Everon Location: Ashland, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for a security and life-safety systems company, from customer call to project completion and billing. This role owns service and project delivery, manages multiple teams (dispatch, service, install, contracts, monitoring), and works closely with top management on strategy and process improvement.

Employer: City National Bank

Location: Ashland, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a full-service bank branch, overseeing sales, operations, security, and staff coaching. You’ll set branch goals, grow customer relationships, represent the bank in the community, and handle hiring, performance, and compliance.

Employer: Thompson Industrial Services (HPC-Industrial / Clean Harbors)

Location: Ashland, KY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead industrial equipment projects from bid to completion with about 60% travel. This role mixes project management, client relationships, and field coordination, with a strong focus on safety, KPIs, and keeping trained crews and the right equipment on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.