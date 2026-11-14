Ashland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for pharmacists and physicians. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer strong pay and long-term stability.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Ashland, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $65.00 – $81.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage a team of pharmacists and techs, and run all daily operations from patient safety to inventory and financials. Requires an active KY pharmacist license, immunization certification, and ability to serve as pharmacist in charge; COVID vaccination is required (or approved accommodation). Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

(Duplicate listing also at 4490555491 – same role, one listing here)

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for local group)

CompHealth (recruiting for local group) Location: Ashland, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed) with sign-on bonus and student loan repayment assistance

Join a group of 7 anesthesiologists (plus one incoming) in a general anesthesia practice with a variety of cases—no hearts and no neonates. Role is mainly CRNA supervision, must be able to do orthopedic blocks, and offers 8 weeks vacation + 1 week CME, full health/vision/dental, retirement, relocation help, and J-1/H-1B support. New grads and BC/BE candidates are welcome; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons (via Kentucky Pharmacists Association link)

(via Kentucky Pharmacists Association link) Location: Ashland, KY (federal correctional setting)

(federal correctional setting) Type: Full-time, GS-12 level

Pay: Salary range includes special salary rates ; see OPM locality pay tables for details

; see for details Application window closes: 09/30/2027 (open continuous)

Lead all pharmacy operations in a federal institution—dispensing, clinical services, budget management, contract compliance, and supervision of staff. You’ll manage the medication delivery system, ensure proper storage/labeling, and support quality assurance and accreditation, while also carrying standard correctional staff duties. U.S. citizenship, background checks, drug test, and meeting federal qualification and age requirements are needed; applications go through USAJOBS/USA Staffing.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.