Library hosts DIY turkey flower pot craft

The Boyd County Public Library is holding an N-B-Tween Club craft for ages 6–12 to make turkey flower pots with mini terra cotta pots and colorful leaves for Thanksgiving. Sessions will take place at the Ashland branch on Saturday, November 7, from 2–3 p.m., and at the Midland branch on Saturday, November 14, from 2–3 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Boyd County Public Library