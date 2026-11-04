Bayfield County cuts 2027 levy nearly 10%, adds $1 million for ambulance services

Bayfield County property owners will pay nearly 10% less in county taxes next year, bucking the trend among Wisconsin local governments, after the County Board approved a 2027 budget that cuts the levy while putting $1 million toward struggling ambulance services.

The board approved the budget 12-1 at its Oct. 27 meeting, with Supervisor Dennis Pocernich casting the lone opposing vote. The plan calls for total spending of $55,042,581, a 5.98% decline from the 2026 budget of $58,543,474.

The cut in the levy paid by county property owners was steeper, falling 9.91% to $15,219,465 for 2027, compared with the $16,986,983 levied in 2026.

After the meeting, County Administrator Mark Abeles-Allison said the 2027 budget was one of the most difficult the county had ever put together.

“The county board stressed that they wanted to hold down taxes, and so the end result was a 9.9 percent reduction in the taxes from last year, but at the same time, the county is utilizing some additional savings, to balance the budget,” he said. “We did this because some of our more traditional revenues, specifically forestry is having a down year this year.”

Abeles-Allison said the county had backup funds available to cover the downturn in forest revenues, especially from carbon credits.

He said the biggest change in the budget is a $1 million funding mechanism intended to address persistent problems with emergency medical services response times.

“We’ve gone from $180,000 to a million dollars, that is going to be distributed to our nine county EMS agencies, helping them stabilize, helping them get the staffing they need so we can continue to have a strong, reliable ambulance response in the county,” Abeles-Allison said.

Highways remain a top priority.

“We are going to be doing some additional planning this year and next year, but we are very excited about some of the major projects we are doing,” he said. “We are keeping up a very aggressive highway base reconstruction plan. We are doing seven miles of county highway, this coming year. We are also really ramping up our pavement preservation chip seal projects, which will be about seven miles this coming year.”

Abeles-Allison said the county also continues to stress the importance of housing.

“We are continuing to invest in housing, specifically with staffing assistance to the housing authority, and maintaining our land for housing program,” he said.

Among the budget’s line items, carbon credit spending rose 465%, from $271,174 in 2026 to a projected $1,532,480 for 2027. Cuts in general fund spending produced a 10% savings, from $25,763,687 in 2026 to $23,196,995 next year. In all, the levy for general fund items fell 15.7% for 2027.

The Employee Health Fund was cut 50%, from $80,000 to $40,000. Spending from the County Highway Fund was set about 7.4% lower than in 2026, falling from $12,392,158 to $11,471,799. Spending in the Opioid Settlement category is set to rise 56%, from $45,000 to $70,000.

The county’s tax rate fell 14.8%, to $2.935 per $1,000 of equalized value, from last year’s rate of $3.446 per $1,000. The value of the county’s taxable property rose from $4,928,803,800 to $5,214,545,000.

Before the vote, a number of area residents spoke against including money for Flock cameras in the budget. Flock cameras are automated license plate readers that compile recorded data into a cloud-based network used by law enforcement. The executive committee had earlier voted to remove funding for the cameras and shift that money to other law enforcement purposes. The board approved the budget without funding for the cameras.

In other business, board members got a first look at a resolution introduced by Supervisor Fred Strand that calls on Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to suspend stormwater, waterway and wetland permits for the Enbridge Line 5 reroute because of “noncompliance and threats to human health, groundwater and the environment,” the resolution said.

The resolution grew out of a proposal by Bayfield resident Mary Dougherty. She said the version before the board had been “significantly watered down” and asked the board to restore her original, stronger language calling on the DNR and the Department of Justice to hold Enbridge accountable for the violations alleged in the DNR’s Oct. 13 notice of violation.

“A county resolution won’t stop a pipeline,” Dougherty said in an email to board members. “But it does say who we are. It is a statement of our values, as well as our fidelity to our neighbors in Red Cliff and Bad River, and to this place we share.”

Supervisors Steve Sandstrom, Charly Ray, and Sue Rosa spoke on the resolution, all calling for stronger language.

Abeles-Allison said county staff will work on the two versions and bring a new resolution to the board at its November meeting.

The board also reached a milestone in the eventual transfer of the Pigeon Lake Field Station, agreeing to buy the historic property, which the University of Wisconsin operated for decades before it was shut down more than a decade ago. The purchase by Bayfield County, for a reported $1 million, sets the stage for the county to sell the property to Hans and Lauren Dahl of Washburn.

The Dahls plan to operate the station as a place where nature is celebrated and visitors can find peace and beauty in the quiet, reflective setting of the 200-acre Pigeon Lake. They plan to repurpose the cabins, classrooms, and other buildings for a variety of events and uses.