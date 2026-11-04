Ashland-Washburn trap team finishes second in conference

The Ashland-Washburn trap team finished second in Conference 9 of the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League this fall, and eight of its shooters ranked among the top 100 in the state.

Garret Mashlan led the team statewide, placing sixth with an average of 24.4 out of 25 targets. Amber Wiezorek was right behind him in seventh at 24.3 and was the top female shooter in the state. Royce Wiezorek and Ian Hasskamp tied for eighth at 24.1.

STATE TOP 100 (average out of 25 targets)

6. Garret Mashlan, 24.4

7. Amber Wiezorek, 24.3 (top female shooter)

8. Royce Wiezorek, 24.1

8. Ian Hasskamp, 24.1

34. Erik Huybrecht, 23.5

41. Ali Schmidt, 23.4

63. Myla Schmidt, 23.1

63. Ace Stajduhar, 23.1

CONFERENCE 9 TOP 25, FEMALE

1. Amber Wiezorek

5. Ali Schmidt

10. Myla Schmidt

CONFERENCE 9 TOP 25, MALE

2. Garret Mashlan

3. Ian Hasskamp

3. Royce Wiezorek

10. Erik Huybrecht

13. Ace Stajduhar