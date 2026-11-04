Butternut volleyball team falls in WIAA semifinal round

Butternut’s historic volleyball season ended Oct. 29 with a 3-1 loss at top-seeded Winter in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals, the program’s first trip to that round.

The second-seeded Lady Midgets took the opening set 25-23 before the Warriors won the next three, 25-10, 25-18, and 25-15.

“We came out strong, getting a 25-23 victory in the opening set,” Butternut coach Cindy Pritzl said. “Momentum shifted in the second set. It was a heartbreaking and incredibly special night. Losing is hard, especially when you know how much these girls wanted to keep playing.”

Pritzl said she couldn’t be prouder of what the team accomplished. Butternut finished 21-10 and won a regional championship.

Junior Gianna Nahring led the offense with 10 kills, followed by senior Alli Lueloff with seven. Sophomore Brooklynn Treml and freshman Bailey Pritzl added six kills each, and Bailey Pritzl led the team with two aces.

Junior Lindsey Kennedy had 10 digs, and senior Lizzie Pritzl and Nahring had nine each. Lizzie Pritzl and junior Olivia Hamann recorded two solo blocks apiece. Lizzie Pritzl, the team’s setter, finished with 26 assists, pushing her career total past 1,000.

Butternut loses two standout seniors in Lueloff and Lizzie Pritzl, but the coach said a strong, deep group returns next season. She said every player brought something to the team.

“Whether it is a big kill, a crucial dig, a perfect set, a block at the net, or being the teammate who kept everyone going ... this wasn’t accomplished by one or two players. It took everyone,” she said. “I hope our returning players carry this experience and realize what is possible. You have set the bar, and now it’s up to you to keep building on it.”

2026 BUTTERNUT VOLLEYBALL ROSTER

Seniors: Alli Lueloff, Lizzie Pritzl

Juniors: Olivia Hamann, Lindsey Kennedy, Gianna Nahring

Sophomores: Ashlynn Dolan, Meliah Hamann, Grace Kuhn, Annika Kundinger, Khloe Radlinger, Brooklynn Treml

Freshmen: Alanna Dolan, Makinlee Hilgart, Bailey Pritzl, Braelynn Taylor