Find magic in the colored trees

Leaves are sifting through the cool autumn air, choosing to softly descend on their own terms before October unleashes harsh winds. The leaves find their place on the forest floor, which suddenly draws my attention despite all the autumn color above me.

Here’s a plant, a solitary plant, just beyond where the pines and prickly ash give way to the open woods of sugar maple and white ash. The plant catches my eye because of orange berries clustered along its stem, the clusters about five inches apart on this 3-foot-tall plant, each cluster with two or more oval, fleshy berries, or drupes, since they have seeds inside.

The leaves are big—the size of my hand—seemingly too big for the plant’s height and surely too large for the orange fruit, the size and shape of coffee beans. My phone’s app identifies the plant as an orangefruit horse-gentian. Later research tells me this is not a true gentian, but in fact an herb in the honeysuckle family.

(Orangefruit horse-gentian is not the only plant or animal oddly named; Common nighthawks don’t fly at night, and aren’t even hawks; fishers don’t fish, instead preying on land animals; Irish moss is not a moss, but instead a red alga; and mudpuppies are not puppies, of course, but instead a large salamander that spends its life underwater, not in the mud.)

My experience with gentians is quite limited, but I have seen bottle gentians in rich purple and blue blooming in late summer, the bottle-shaped flowers closed at the top.

So, in the middle of October’s colored splendor, in my quest for firewood and ruffed grouse, and in the throes of my never-ending battle with buckthorn, I’m cast into researching a plant uncommon in our woods. First off, and interesting enough, the orange drupes are not only the size and shape of coffee beans, but when dried and roasted can be used as a coffee substitute.

Orangefruit horse-gentian blooms in early summer. I have not seen the bloom, but now have marked the spot of the plant for next summer’s watch. At an inch across, its reddish flowers must appear too small for the plant’s large leaves. The flowers are visited by “long-tongued bees,” so off I am on another research sideroad revealing that honeybees and bumblebees have long tongues to probe flowers. I did not know that bumblebees have the longest tongue of all bees, at a half-inch long.

The leaves and roots of the orangefruit horse gentian herb have been used for all types of ailments, including fevers, sores, swelling, and urinary pain, and even as a laxative or to induce vomiting. And on and on. Topical or ingested.

Among the colored trees, I had found some magic. Nature often pulls this sleight of hand, revealing the unexpected as we fill our senses with leaves and the season’s refrain of geese. I was also scouting for deer and firewood, all the time watching the leaves drift silently, thinking of 19th Century poet Emily Brontë’s verse, “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.”

Fluttering to the forest floor, where there for me waited more, the orangefruit for my flora lore.

Dave Greschner, retired sports/outdoors editor at the Rice Lake Chronotype, writes about nature and the outdoors, pursues nature photography, and is the author of “Soul of the Outdoors.” He can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.