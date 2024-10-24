Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ashland Daily Press

    Find magic in the colored trees

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTgot_0wKDk83v00

    Leaves are sifting through the cool autumn air, choosing to softly descend on their own terms before October unleashes harsh winds. The leaves find their place on the forest floor, which suddenly draws my attention despite all the autumn color above me.

    Here’s a plant, a solitary plant, just beyond where the pines and prickly ash give way to the open woods of sugar maple and white ash. The plant catches my eye because of orange berries clustered along its stem, the clusters about five inches apart on this 3-foot-tall plant, each cluster with two or more oval, fleshy berries, or drupes, since they have seeds inside.

    The leaves are big—the size of my hand—seemingly too big for the plant’s height and surely too large for the orange fruit, the size and shape of coffee beans. My phone’s app identifies the plant as an orangefruit horse-gentian. Later research tells me this is not a true gentian, but in fact an herb in the honeysuckle family.

    (Orangefruit horse-gentian is not the only plant or animal oddly named; Common nighthawks don’t fly at night, and aren’t even hawks; fishers don’t fish, instead preying on land animals; Irish moss is not a moss, but instead a red alga; and mudpuppies are not puppies, of course, but instead a large salamander that spends its life underwater, not in the mud.)

    My experience with gentians is quite limited, but I have seen bottle gentians in rich purple and blue blooming in late summer, the bottle-shaped flowers closed at the top.

    So, in the middle of October’s colored splendor, in my quest for firewood and ruffed grouse, and in the throes of my never-ending battle with buckthorn, I’m cast into researching a plant uncommon in our woods. First off, and interesting enough, the orange drupes are not only the size and shape of coffee beans, but when dried and roasted can be used as a coffee substitute.

    Orangefruit horse-gentian blooms in early summer. I have not seen the bloom, but now have marked the spot of the plant for next summer’s watch. At an inch across, its reddish flowers must appear too small for the plant’s large leaves. The flowers are visited by “long-tongued bees,” so off I am on another research sideroad revealing that honeybees and bumblebees have long tongues to probe flowers. I did not know that bumblebees have the longest tongue of all bees, at a half-inch long.

    The leaves and roots of the orangefruit horse gentian herb have been used for all types of ailments, including fevers, sores, swelling, and urinary pain, and even as a laxative or to induce vomiting. And on and on. Topical or ingested.

    Among the colored trees, I had found some magic. Nature often pulls this sleight of hand, revealing the unexpected as we fill our senses with leaves and the season’s refrain of geese. I was also scouting for deer and firewood, all the time watching the leaves drift silently, thinking of 19th Century poet Emily Brontë’s verse, “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.”

    Fluttering to the forest floor, where there for me waited more, the orangefruit for my flora lore.

    Dave Greschner, retired sports/outdoors editor at the Rice Lake Chronotype, writes about nature and the outdoors, pursues nature photography, and is the author of “Soul of the Outdoors.” He can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.

    Related Search

    Plant identificationAutumn colorsDave GreschnerRice lake ChronotypeEmily BrontëFlower

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Minnesota ranger dies during water rescue at Voyageurs National Park
    Ashland Daily Press18 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Mystery pigeons
    Ashland Daily Press9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Local hotel recognized
    Ashland Daily Press9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy