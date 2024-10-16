Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ashland Daily Press

    Northland College Notes: LumberJacks face-off with new coach

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1ybU_0w95y42200

    Northland College has hired Austin Hurley as its new head lacrosse coach, the school announced on Oct. 14. With several months to become familiar with the Bay Area and Northland's returning players, Hurley brings years of coaching experience and a specific skill in teaching how to excel in the sport's critical face-off specialist position.

    Hurley has coached at NCAA D1, D2, D3 and NAIA collegiate levels as well as in Canada with indoor Junior B Lacrosse players. He brings with him considerable success as a player as well, having competed for four seasons on the Emmanuel University lacrosse team. While at Emmanuel Hurley served as a team captain every season, and was named captain of the 2016 USA lacrosse team at the United World Games. He also played in the 2016 Prague Cup. Establishing a record of success is a priority, Hurley noted.

    “I am excited to create a tradition here at Northland,” he said. “I respect the game of lacrosse and look forward to expressing that on the field and with the team.” Hurley becomes the fourth head coach in program history.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Local hotel recognized
    Ashland Daily Press1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Washburn opposes bill to make Apostle Islands National Lake Shore a national park
    Ashland Daily Press2 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Arizona’s Prop 139 could shift the narrative on Latinas and abortion
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy