Northland College Notes: LumberJacks face-off with new coach

Northland College has hired Austin Hurley as its new head lacrosse coach, the school announced on Oct. 14. With several months to become familiar with the Bay Area and Northland's returning players, Hurley brings years of coaching experience and a specific skill in teaching how to excel in the sport's critical face-off specialist position.

Hurley has coached at NCAA D1, D2, D3 and NAIA collegiate levels as well as in Canada with indoor Junior B Lacrosse players. He brings with him considerable success as a player as well, having competed for four seasons on the Emmanuel University lacrosse team. While at Emmanuel Hurley served as a team captain every season, and was named captain of the 2016 USA lacrosse team at the United World Games. He also played in the 2016 Prague Cup. Establishing a record of success is a priority, Hurley noted.

“I am excited to create a tradition here at Northland,” he said. “I respect the game of lacrosse and look forward to expressing that on the field and with the team.” Hurley becomes the fourth head coach in program history.