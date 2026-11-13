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🔧 Ashland City Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Ashland City has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from leading a plant maintenance team to keeping local spaces clean and welcoming.
Below are several solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away.
Maintenance Facilities Manager
- Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + full benefits per posting)
Lead all maintenance, facilities, engineering, and capital projects in a high‑volume manufacturing plant. This is a senior, hands-on role overseeing equipment like CNC machines, robotics, HVAC, boilers, and more, with a focus on reliability, safety, and continuous improvement.
PART TIME COMMERCIAL CLEANING
- Employer: Team King Enterprise Inc
- Location: Ashland City, TN (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
Evening commercial cleaning work keeping offices and shared spaces clean and safe. Good fit if you have prior cleaning or janitorial experience and want steady part-time hours at a strong hourly rate.
Housekeeping Aide
- Employer: The Waters of Cheatham
- Location: 2501 River Rd, Ashland City, TN 37015
- Type: Full-time & Part-time available
- Pay: Up to $15/hour
Help keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a healthcare setting. This role is ideal if you like working around seniors, can follow directions, and want stable hours with a local employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.