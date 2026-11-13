Ashland City has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from leading a plant maintenance team to keeping local spaces clean and welcoming.

Below are several solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)

Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith) Location: Ashland City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + full benefits per posting)

Lead all maintenance, facilities, engineering, and capital projects in a high‑volume manufacturing plant. This is a senior, hands-on role overseeing equipment like CNC machines, robotics, HVAC, boilers, and more, with a focus on reliability, safety, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Team King Enterprise Inc

Location: Ashland City, TN (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Evening commercial cleaning work keeping offices and shared spaces clean and safe. Good fit if you have prior cleaning or janitorial experience and want steady part-time hours at a strong hourly rate.

Employer: The Waters of Cheatham

Location: 2501 River Rd, Ashland City, TN 37015

Type: Full-time & Part-time available

Pay: Up to $15/hour

Help keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a healthcare setting. This role is ideal if you like working around seniors, can follow directions, and want stable hours with a local employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.