Asheville’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring steady help right now. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and hours so you can see what fits your life.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting and trimming meat and seafood, keeping cases stocked, fresh, and safe. Comes with strong benefits like 30% team member discount, 401(k) with match, and full health coverage options.

Employer: Biltmore

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Pay: From $22.50/hour, more possible with experience

Lead on the line in a fine-dining style setting, helping run both a la carte and banquet service. Good fit if you have 3+ years culinary experience and want leadership duties in a well-known local resort.

Employer: Mountain Madre Mexican Kitchen & Agave Bar

Mountain Madre Mexican Kitchen & Agave Bar Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $2.13 – $7.25/hour (tip-based role)

Looking for an experienced, friendly, reliable bartender for their north Asheville spot. Good option if you like a busy, social bar environment and want schedule flexibility.

Employer: BattleCat Coffee

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 16–40 hrs/week )

Part-time to near full-time ( ) Pay: $30.00 – $34.00/hour (includes base + 15% of baked goods sold)

Early-morning baking with a lot of creative freedom—you can design the menu and earn a cut of what you sell. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good Asheville spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.