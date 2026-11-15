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🏭 Asheville, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring Now
Asheville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry level to advanced tech. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, these are worth a look.
Print Production Machine Operator
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Enka, NC (near Asheville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate and monitor printing machines, load materials, and keep production running smoothly. Entry-level candidates are welcome, as long as you can lift up to 50 lbs and follow safety and quality procedures.
Automation Technician II - Nights - D Shift
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Arden, NC
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role keeping high-tech production equipment running. You’ll troubleshoot electro-mechanical machines, do preventive maintenance, and help train operators, using diagnostic tools and maintenance software. Ideal if you have 2–5 years manufacturing equipment experience and an associate’s degree or equivalent.
Lead Automation Technician
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Arden, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role for someone who loves complex troubleshooting and leading others. You’ll own tough equipment problems, guide lower-level techs, work with vendors, and suggest design improvements. Best fit if you have 8–10 years experience with electro-mechanical equipment and proven team leadership.
Quality Inspector - AWW2 Weekend Night Shift (Onsite)
- Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)
- Location: Asheville, NC – 330 Pratt & Whitney Blvd
- Type: Full-time, onsite, weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 6:00 pm–6:30 am)
- Salary: Not listed
- Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required
Inspect aerospace parts for safety and quality using precision tools and drawings. Weekend night shift with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more) and a chance to build advanced inspection skills in a high-tech aerospace plant. High school diploma or GED required; aerospace or inspection experience is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.