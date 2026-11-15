Asheville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry level to advanced tech. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Enka, NC (near Asheville)

(near Asheville) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and monitor printing machines, load materials, and keep production running smoothly. Entry-level candidates are welcome, as long as you can lift up to 50 lbs and follow safety and quality procedures.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Arden, NC

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role keeping high-tech production equipment running. You’ll troubleshoot electro-mechanical machines, do preventive maintenance, and help train operators, using diagnostic tools and maintenance software. Ideal if you have 2–5 years manufacturing equipment experience and an associate’s degree or equivalent.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Arden, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for someone who loves complex troubleshooting and leading others. You’ll own tough equipment problems, guide lower-level techs, work with vendors, and suggest design improvements. Best fit if you have 8–10 years experience with electro-mechanical equipment and proven team leadership.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Location: Asheville, NC – 330 Pratt & Whitney Blvd

Type: Full-time, onsite, weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 6:00 pm–6:30 am)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Inspect aerospace parts for safety and quality using precision tools and drawings. Weekend night shift with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more) and a chance to build advanced inspection skills in a high-tech aerospace plant. High school diploma or GED required; aerospace or inspection experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.