Asheville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from healthcare to tax services to property management. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block

H&R Block Location: Asheville, NC (overseeing 4–6 retail offices)

(overseeing retail offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,800 – $64,000/year + potential incentives, benefits listed in posting

Lead several tax offices, coach teams, and own results across multiple locations. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years multi-unit or retail leadership and like mixing strategy with hands-on work, including some travel between offices and occasional evenings/weekends.

Employer: Trillium Family Medicine

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $55,000/year (DOE)

(DOE) Schedule: Usually Mon–Thu 7:45am–5pm, Fri 7:45am–2pm , no nights or weekends

Usually , Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO

Run a small, tech-forward family medicine office while also handling front desk check-in. Great for someone with medical office experience, strong computer skills, and basic billing/accounting who wants stable daytime hours and close teamwork with the physician.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time (onsite at The District community)

Full-time (onsite at The District community) Salary: Not listed

Support daily operations at an apartment community, from leasing and resident retention to some admin and financial tasks. Ideal if you have 2+ years in property management, want to grow into higher roles, and like being the go-to person when the Property Manager is out.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on each page can help you decide. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.