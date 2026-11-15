Asheville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re a seasoned RN, a new CNA, or a traveling allied health pro. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Salary: $2,688 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 11/30/2026 and comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, stipends for lodging/meals (if eligible), and CEUs. 1+ year of experience required.

Note: Several nearly identical HCS 24/7 postings exist; this link represents that opportunity.

Employer: Biltmore Dental Group (supported by Heartland Dental)

(supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact range not listed)

Lead your own practice with full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship, and access to advanced tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Great fit if you want growth, CE, and a long-term home in Asheville.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Waynesville, NC (commutable from Asheville)

Waynesville, NC (commutable from Asheville) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $34–$38/hour

Skilled nursing role with daily pay, generous PTO, and strong benefits. New grads welcome, and you may qualify for up to $50,000 in student loan help through the Nurses for Nursing Homes program.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: Base pay depends on experience (range not listed)

Administer meds in a senior living setting and keep the med room/cart organized. Brookdale offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (for full-time), tuition help, and even support with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time RN, leadership

Help lead the L&D unit—coordinating care, staffing, and throughput while still staying close to bedside nursing. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS, and additional certifications (ACLS/NRP) within 30 days. Strong benefits and education support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: PRN/Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point if you have a Pharmacy Technician license and a high school diploma. PRN flexibility with access to HCA’s big benefit ecosystem, including retirement match and tuition assistance (eligibility varies by location/status).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Salary: $1,292–$1,779 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)

Acute-care RRT contract with night shifts, strong national agency support, and day-1 benefits. Requires RRT credentials, 1–2 years acute experience, and BLS/ACLS/PALS.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Salary: $1,594–$1,748 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

Work in acute care helping patients regain independence. Requires NC OT license, BLS, and 1+ year of OT experience. Comes with full benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Salary: $1,433–$1,569 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

Hospital-based SLP role in acute care. Requires NC SLP license, 1+ year experience, and AHA BLS. Includes day-1 benefits, CEUs, and a strong referral program.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available for qualified candidates

Med Surg PCT/CNA role focused on vitals, mobility, and daily care. Requires NC CNA and BLS (within 30 days). Comes with robust benefits, tuition and loan support, and growth paths into nursing.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for nursing students: hands-on neuro experience while you’re still in school. Requires CNA, BLS (within 30 days), and active enrollment in an accredited nursing program.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time RN, stepdown leadership

Lead a medical cardiology stepdown unit—coordinate care, admissions/discharges, and staff scheduling. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS and ACLS within 30 days, and an associate or bachelor’s in nursing.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available for qualified candidates

Float across units as a CNA/PCT, supporting different teams and learning a wide range of skills. Requires NC CNA, BLS within 30 days, and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days.

Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time RN, leadership

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Frontline leadership role on a pulmonary stepdown unit. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS and ACLS within 30 days, plus strong interest in high-acuity pulmonary care.

Employer: Otter House Wellness Inc.

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $125,000–$160,000 per year

Weekday schedule (8:30–4:00, Mon–Fri) in an outpatient PHP/IOP/SACOT program. Lead med management with strong support: health, dental, vision, PTO, CME allowance, licensure/DEA/board renewals, and malpractice with tail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.