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🏥 Asheville healthcare jobs with multiple high-paying roles
Asheville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re a seasoned RN, a new CNA, or a traveling allied health pro. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,688/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Salary: $2,688 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 11/30/2026 and comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, stipends for lodging/meals (if eligible), and CEUs. 1+ year of experience required.
Note: Several nearly identical HCS 24/7 postings exist; this link represents that opportunity.
General Dentist – Asheville, North Carolina
- Employer: Biltmore Dental Group (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact range not listed)
Lead your own practice with full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship, and access to advanced tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Great fit if you want growth, CE, and a long-term home in Asheville.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Autumn Care of Waynesville
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Waynesville, NC (commutable from Asheville)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: $34–$38/hour
Skilled nursing role with daily pay, generous PTO, and strong benefits. New grads welcome, and you may qualify for up to $50,000 in student loan help through the Nurses for Nursing Homes program.
Medication Technician
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Salary: Base pay depends on experience (range not listed)
Administer meds in a senior living setting and keep the med room/cart organized. Brookdale offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (for full-time), tuition help, and even support with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.
Labor and Delivery Clinical Nurse Coordinator
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time RN, leadership
Help lead the L&D unit—coordinating care, staffing, and throughput while still staying close to bedside nursing. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS, and additional certifications (ACLS/NRP) within 30 days. Strong benefits and education support.
Pharmacy Tech PRN
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: PRN/Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great entry point if you have a Pharmacy Technician license and a high school diploma. PRN flexibility with access to HCA’s big benefit ecosystem, including retirement match and tuition assistance (eligibility varies by location/status).
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $1,779/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Salary: $1,292–$1,779 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)
Acute-care RRT contract with night shifts, strong national agency support, and day-1 benefits. Requires RRT credentials, 1–2 years acute experience, and BLS/ACLS/PALS.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Acute Care – up to $1,748/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Salary: $1,594–$1,748 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)
Work in acute care helping patients regain independence. Requires NC OT license, BLS, and 1+ year of OT experience. Comes with full benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – Acute Care – up to $1,569/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Salary: $1,433–$1,569 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)
Hospital-based SLP role in acute care. Requires NC SLP license, 1+ year experience, and AHA BLS. Includes day-1 benefits, CEUs, and a strong referral program.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Med Surg
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available for qualified candidates
Med Surg PCT/CNA role focused on vitals, mobility, and daily care. Requires NC CNA and BLS (within 30 days). Comes with robust benefits, tuition and loan support, and growth paths into nursing.
Nurse Extern – Neuro
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for nursing students: hands-on neuro experience while you’re still in school. Requires CNA, BLS (within 30 days), and active enrollment in an accredited nursing program.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Medical Cardiology SD
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time RN, stepdown leadership
Lead a medical cardiology stepdown unit—coordinate care, admissions/discharges, and staff scheduling. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS and ACLS within 30 days, and an associate or bachelor’s in nursing.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Float Pool
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available for qualified candidates
Float across units as a CNA/PCT, supporting different teams and learning a wide range of skills. Requires NC CNA, BLS within 30 days, and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days.
Pulmonary Stepdown Clinical Nurse Coordinator
- Employer: Mission Health – Mission Hospital
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time RN, leadership
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus for qualified candidates
Frontline leadership role on a pulmonary stepdown unit. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS and ACLS within 30 days, plus strong interest in high-acuity pulmonary care.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP)
- Employer: Otter House Wellness Inc.
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Salary: $125,000–$160,000 per year
Weekday schedule (8:30–4:00, Mon–Fri) in an outpatient PHP/IOP/SACOT program. Lead med management with strong support: health, dental, vision, PTO, CME allowance, licensure/DEA/board renewals, and malpractice with tail.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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