Asheville has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny seniors who love naps to bouncy puppies in foster care. Here are a few who could be your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Asheville Humane Society

Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312

Little Pancake is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a pretty brown and white coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to share. To learn more about her personality, needs, and adoption details, please contact Asheville Humane Society.

👉 Meet Little Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breeds: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Ages: Seniors

Seniors Genders: Male & Male

Male & Male Colors: Hercules – Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn; Champ – Black/White

Hercules – Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn; Champ – Black/White Adoption Fee: $35 each (bonded pair, must be adopted together)

Shelter: Asheville Humane Society

Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312

Hercules is a low-energy little gentleman who loves cozy naps, soft blankets, and a calm home. He’s all about comfort and simple joys in his golden years.

Champ is the other half of this sweet duo. He’s also laid-back and easygoing, happiest when he’s snuggled into a warm blanket and taking it slow.

These two are bonded brothers and must go home together. If you have room on your couch (and in your heart) for a pair of gentle seniors, they could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Hercules and Champ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Asheville Humane Society

Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312

Coca Cola is a large, white mixed breed boy looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give him time, training, and love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his temperament and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Coca Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Asheville Humane Society

Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312

Colonel is a large-breed puppy, so he’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and long-term commitment, he could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Colonel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Asheville Humane Society

Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312

Pepsi is another large, white mixed breed boy at Asheville Humane Society. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond with a family who can give him structure, exercise, and affection. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his behavior and home needs.

👉 Meet Pepsi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Notes: Lives in an off-site foster home

Starshine is a young black mixed-breed puppy currently living in a foster home through Brother Wolf. To meet her, you’ll need to fill out an adoption questionnaire/application so the rescue can set up an appointment.

For questions, you can also email info@bwar.org.

👉 Meet Starshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Notes: Lives in an off-site foster home

Ravi is a cream-colored mixed-breed puppy in a Brother Wolf foster home. Like Starshine, he’s available by appointment after you complete an adoption questionnaire/application.

Questions about Ravi? Email info@bwar.org for more info.

👉 Meet Ravi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Asheville Humane Society or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.