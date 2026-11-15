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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Asheville
Asheville has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny seniors who love naps to bouncy puppies in foster care. Here are a few who could be your new best friend.
Little Pancake
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Asheville Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312
Little Pancake is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a pretty brown and white coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to share. To learn more about her personality, needs, and adoption details, please contact Asheville Humane Society.
👉 Meet Little Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hercules & Champ (Bonded Senior Pair)
- Breeds: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Ages: Seniors
- Genders: Male & Male
- Colors: Hercules – Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn; Champ – Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $35 each (bonded pair, must be adopted together)
- Shelter: Asheville Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312
Hercules is a low-energy little gentleman who loves cozy naps, soft blankets, and a calm home. He’s all about comfort and simple joys in his golden years.
Champ is the other half of this sweet duo. He’s also laid-back and easygoing, happiest when he’s snuggled into a warm blanket and taking it slow.
These two are bonded brothers and must go home together. If you have room on your couch (and in your heart) for a pair of gentle seniors, they could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Hercules and Champ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coca Cola
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Asheville Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312
Coca Cola is a large, white mixed breed boy looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give him time, training, and love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his temperament and whether he’s a fit for your home.
👉 Meet Coca Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colonel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Asheville Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312
Colonel is a large-breed puppy, so he’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and long-term commitment, he could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Colonel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepsi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Asheville Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 761-2001 ext.312
Pepsi is another large, white mixed breed boy at Asheville Humane Society. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond with a family who can give him structure, exercise, and affection. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his behavior and home needs.
👉 Meet Pepsi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starshine
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Notes: Lives in an off-site foster home
Starshine is a young black mixed-breed puppy currently living in a foster home through Brother Wolf. To meet her, you’ll need to fill out an adoption questionnaire/application so the rescue can set up an appointment.
For questions, you can also email info@bwar.org.
👉 Meet Starshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ravi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Notes: Lives in an off-site foster home
Ravi is a cream-colored mixed-breed puppy in a Brother Wolf foster home. Like Starshine, he’s available by appointment after you complete an adoption questionnaire/application.
Questions about Ravi? Email info@bwar.org for more info.
👉 Meet Ravi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Asheville Humane Society or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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