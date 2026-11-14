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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Asheville, NC
Asheville’s retail scene is busy right now—boutiques, banks, and big brands are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid full-time options open.
Customer Service Rep – Lincare
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, place orders, and help patients stay on track with their doctor’s directions. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like detailed computer work.
Banker II – Woodforest National Bank
- Employer: Woodforest National Bank
- Location: Arden, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle transactions, and help customers choose the right products. Great for someone with a couple years of retail or customer service who wants sales bonuses and a steady bank career path.
Retail Sales – Full-Time, Downtown Boutique
- Employer: Charmed Asheville, Inc.
- Location: Downtown Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $18/hour + paid vacation/holidays, employee discount, paid downtown parking
Year-round key holder role in a women’s fashion and accessories shop, Wednesday–Sunday schedule. Perfect if you love fashion, enjoy chatting with tourists and locals, and want a stable, set schedule with nice perks.
Store Manager in Training – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 50 River Ridge Drive, Asheville, NC 28803
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus opportunity
Hands-on management track where you learn to run the whole store—hiring, training, merchandising, and daily operations. Good move if you have a few years of retail management and want benefits, PTO, and bonus potential.
Assistant Store Manager – Discount Tire (Airport Road)
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Arden, NC (Airport Road area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + benefits
Lead a small team in a busy tire shop, working on the floor with customers and techs (no desk job). Includes Sundays off, paid training, PTO, and strong growth potential if you like fast, physical work.
Assistant Store Manager – Discount Tire (Asheville)
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + benefits
Same people-first, hands-on leadership role at a different local store. Good for someone with a team mindset who wants a clear path to store manager and steady hours with Sundays off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at nearby locations. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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