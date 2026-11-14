Asheville’s retail scene is busy right now—boutiques, banks, and big brands are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, place orders, and help patients stay on track with their doctor’s directions. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like detailed computer work.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Location: Arden, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle transactions, and help customers choose the right products. Great for someone with a couple years of retail or customer service who wants sales bonuses and a steady bank career path.

Employer: Charmed Asheville, Inc.

Location: Downtown Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18/hour + paid vacation/holidays, employee discount, paid downtown parking

Year-round key holder role in a women’s fashion and accessories shop, Wednesday–Sunday schedule. Perfect if you love fashion, enjoy chatting with tourists and locals, and want a stable, set schedule with nice perks.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 50 River Ridge Drive, Asheville, NC 28803

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus opportunity

Hands-on management track where you learn to run the whole store—hiring, training, merchandising, and daily operations. Good move if you have a few years of retail management and want benefits, PTO, and bonus potential.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Arden, NC (Airport Road area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + benefits

Lead a small team in a busy tire shop, working on the floor with customers and techs (no desk job). Includes Sundays off, paid training, PTO, and strong growth potential if you like fast, physical work.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + benefits

Same people-first, hands-on leadership role at a different local store. Good for someone with a team mindset who wants a clear path to store manager and steady hours with Sundays off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at nearby locations. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.