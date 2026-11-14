Four sweet baby cats in Asheville are hoping to find their forever homes. All are being cared for in loving foster homes through Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Gray (Blue)

White / Gray (Blue) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Email: info@bwar.org

Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption

To meet Vizzini, you’ll need to fill out an adoption questionnaire/application to schedule an appointment.

👉 Meet Vizzini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Email: info@bwar.org

Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption

To meet Westly, please complete an adoption questionnaire/application to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Westly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Email: info@bwar.org

Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption

To meet Fezzik, fill out an adoption questionnaire/application to schedule an appointment.

👉 Meet Fezzik and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / Ivory

Cream / Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101

Email: info@bwar.org

Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption

To meet Montoya, you’ll need to submit an adoption questionnaire/application to arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Montoya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Asheville area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at (828) 505-3440 ext.101 or email info@bwar.org, and submit an adoption application through the links above.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.