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🐱 Playful Asheville Kittens Ready for Adoption Through Brother Wolf
Four sweet baby cats in Asheville are hoping to find their forever homes. All are being cared for in loving foster homes through Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.
Vizzini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / Gray (Blue)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Email: info@bwar.org
- Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption
To meet Vizzini, you’ll need to fill out an adoption questionnaire/application to schedule an appointment.
👉 Meet Vizzini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Westly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Email: info@bwar.org
- Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption
To meet Westly, please complete an adoption questionnaire/application to set up a visit.
👉 Meet Westly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fezzik
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Email: info@bwar.org
- Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption
To meet Fezzik, fill out an adoption questionnaire/application to schedule an appointment.
👉 Meet Fezzik and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Montoya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / Ivory
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 505-3440 ext.101
- Email: info@bwar.org
- Living situation: In an off-site foster home while he waits for adoption
To meet Montoya, you’ll need to submit an adoption questionnaire/application to arrange a visit.
👉 Meet Montoya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Asheville area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at (828) 505-3440 ext.101 or email info@bwar.org, and submit an adoption application through the links above.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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