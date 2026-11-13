Asheville City Schools plans to apply for a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant to support after-school and summer programs for eligible elementary students. The programs would offer academic help after school, extra learning activities that support regular classes, and chances for strong family engagement and literacy support. Questions can be sent to Melissa Hedt, Executive Director of Community Partnerships, at melissa.hedt@acsgmail.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Asheville City Schools