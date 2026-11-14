Asheville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level workers and seasoned techs. Here are several full-time roles where you can build skills and grow.

Employer: AtWork Group

AtWork Group Location: Enka, NC (near Asheville)

(near Asheville) Type: Full-time, contract-to-hire

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, rotating days/nights Monday–Thursday; DuPont schedule after permanent hire

You’ll run production machines, load materials, check quality, and eventually operate a forklift (training provided). Good fit if you have prior manufacturing experience and want steady hours plus benefits like 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance once hired on.

Employer: AtWork Group

AtWork Group Location: Central Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, 3:00pm–11:00pm, Monday–Friday

Pay: $19.80/hour

Join a large, climate-controlled print production team with on-the-job training, advancement paths, and full benefits. Great for entry-level candidates with basic mechanical skills who can stand, lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Milkco, Inc. (Ingles Markets)

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift, ~9:00pm–5:30am Mon–Fri, plus alternating Saturdays (2–3pm until finished)

You’ll batch, mix, and process dairy and non-dairy products while keeping detailed records and doing light preventive maintenance. Milkco offers profit sharing, PTO from Day 1, 401(k) with match after 90 days, and medical/dental/vision, and they will train the right person.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role supporting and rebuilding electro-mechanical manufacturing equipment, doing preventive maintenance, and helping lead a team of technicians. Best for candidates with 8–10 years of manufacturing equipment experience and an associate degree or equivalent experience who want to own complex troubleshooting and mentor others.

Employer: IFB Solutions

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Operate seam sealing equipment to finish fabric products, following set quality and safety steps. This job offers on-the-job training, steady seated work over long shifts, and is a good match if you’re detail-oriented with strong hand–eye coordination and like team environments.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers offer training and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.