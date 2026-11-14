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Asheville
🏥 Asheville NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Travel & Local Roles
12 days ago
Asheville’s healthcare scene is busy right now – lots of travel contracts plus a few solid local roles. Good mix of nursing, allied health, and one dentist and cardiologist opening.
General Dentist – Asheville, North Carolina
- Employer: Biltmore Dental Group (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential (no exact range listed)
- Modern office with iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools, plus 1:1 mentorship and strong CE support. Full clinical autonomy in a busy, team-focused practice.
Specimen Processor | Laboratory – Nights (13-week contract)
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC
- Type: Contract / Travel
- Pay: $34.10–$40.15/hour
- 13-week night assignment with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Great fit if you have 1+ year acute care experience and want short-term lab work.
Microbiology Technologist – PRN
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – NCD Central Market Lab
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Performs stat and routine microbiology/serology testing with a focus on quality and regulatory standards. Requires Bachelor’s in lab-related field and national MT certification (or within 1 year).
Travel Telemetry RN – Up to $2,249/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,012–$2,249/week
- Day shift, 5x8s, Cerner charting, 1+ year experience and prior travel required. Comes with day-one medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs.
Travel PICU RN – $1,800 gross + $1,435 stipend/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel contract (16 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $1,800 gross + $1,435 weekly stipend
- 3x12 day shifts caring for PICU patients. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO options, and ESOP participation.
Local Contract Registered Respiratory Therapist – $44/hour (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Local contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $44/hour
- 3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week, working with a wide range of respiratory patients. Includes $600 travel bonus, day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if called off.
Travel RRT – Respiratory Therapy – $1,738/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,738/week (based on 36 hrs)
- Night shift RRT role with day-one health benefits, PTO accrual, and bonuses for extra hours.
Travel Emergency Dept RN – $1,979/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,979/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts in a busy ED. Includes day-one medical, housing options, 401(k), CE, and travel reimbursement.
Travel PCU RN – $2,152/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,152/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts in Progressive Care/Stepdown. Full travel nurse benefits and pet-friendly housing options.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,014/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,014/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts as a Rad Tech. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k).
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,809/week
- Employer: MedSource Travelers
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,809/week (estimated)
- 3x12 night shifts. Competitive salary plus health benefits and CE opportunities, with 24/7 agency support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,004/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,004/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts. Day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursements.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $1,925/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,925/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts doing X-ray. Includes housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), and unlimited free CE credits.
Travel PICU RN – $2,655/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (16 weeks)
- Pay: $2,655/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts in Pediatric ICU. High weekly pay plus full travel nurse benefits and pet-friendly housing.
Travel CVICU RN – $1,897/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,897/week (estimated)
- 3x12 night shifts in Cardiovascular ICU. Strong support, day-one benefits, and travel perks.
Physician – Non-Invasive Cardiology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for hospital employer)
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate salary and contract)
- Hospital-employed, minimal call (1:13), outpatient-focused non-invasive role with a large team of 50+ cardiologists in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,162/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,162/week (estimated)
- 3x12 day shifts in a large 800-bed facility using GE CT scanners. Heavy mix of neuro, MSK, body, cardiac, and pediatric imaging; ARRT (R) required.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,866/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,866/week (estimated)
- 4x10 day shifts in rehab. Coast guarantees stipends for facility call-offs and offers strong traveler support and benefits.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while Asheville is hot for healthcare talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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