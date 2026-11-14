Asheville’s healthcare scene is busy right now – lots of travel contracts plus a few solid local roles. Good mix of nursing, allied health, and one dentist and cardiologist opening.

Employer: Biltmore Dental Group (supported by Heartland Dental)

Biltmore Dental Group (supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential (no exact range listed)

Competitive earnings with (no exact range listed) Modern office with iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools, plus 1:1 mentorship and strong CE support. Full clinical autonomy in a busy, team-focused practice.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Location: Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC

Type: Contract / Travel

Pay: $34.10–$40.15/hour

13-week night assignment with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Great fit if you have 1+ year acute care experience and want short-term lab work.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – NCD Central Market Lab

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: PRN / Part-time

Performs stat and routine microbiology/serology testing with a focus on quality and regulatory standards. Requires Bachelor’s in lab-related field and national MT certification (or within 1 year).

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,012–$2,249/week

Day shift, 5x8s, Cerner charting, 1+ year experience and prior travel required. Comes with day-one medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel contract (16 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $1,800 gross + $1,435 weekly stipend

3x12 day shifts caring for PICU patients. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO options, and ESOP participation.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Local contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $44/hour

3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week, working with a wide range of respiratory patients. Includes $600 travel bonus, day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if called off.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,738/week (based on 36 hrs)

(based on 36 hrs) Night shift RRT role with day-one health benefits, PTO accrual, and bonuses for extra hours.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,979/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts in a busy ED. Includes day-one medical, housing options, 401(k), CE, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,152/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts in Progressive Care/Stepdown. Full travel nurse benefits and pet-friendly housing options.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,014/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts as a Rad Tech. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k).

Employer: MedSource Travelers

MedSource Travelers Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,809/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 night shifts. Competitive salary plus health benefits and CE opportunities, with 24/7 agency support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,004/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts. Day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursements.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,925/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts doing X-ray. Includes housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (16 weeks)

Pay: $2,655/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts in Pediatric ICU. High weekly pay plus full travel nurse benefits and pet-friendly housing.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,897/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 night shifts in Cardiovascular ICU. Strong support, day-one benefits, and travel perks.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for hospital employer)

CompHealth (recruiting for hospital employer) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate salary and contract)

Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate salary and contract) Hospital-employed, minimal call (1:13), outpatient-focused non-invasive role with a large team of 50+ cardiologists in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,162/week (estimated)

(estimated) 3x12 day shifts in a large 800-bed facility using GE CT scanners. Heavy mix of neuro, MSK, body, cardiac, and pediatric imaging; ARRT (R) required.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,866/week (estimated)

(estimated) 4x10 day shifts in rehab. Coast guarantees stipends for facility call-offs and offers strong traveler support and benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while Asheville is hot for healthcare talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.