Asheville’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Asheville, NC

Salary: Compensation varies by location + tips

Type: Not listed (restaurant front-of-house role)

Warmly greet guests, manage the wait list, and set the tone for the dining room. Good fit if you like talking with people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Biltmore Estate

Location: Asheville, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead all food and beverage operations at the Inn on Biltmore Estate, including restaurants, bar, banquets, and in-room dining. High-level role with full P&L responsibility, ideal for someone with 4/5-star hotel leadership experience.

Employer: Nine Mile

Location: Asheville, NC (Biltmore Park)

Salary: From $5.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Serve and bartend at a Caribbean-inspired, vegetarian-friendly local favorite. Fast-paced, guest-focused role with an employee discount and lots of interaction with locals and tourists.

Employer: McFarland Management Group.com (Xico)

(Xico) Location: Asheville, NC

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Work in a creative kitchen focused on high-quality ingredients and presentation. Great for cooks who want to grow skills and be part of a tight, culinary-driven team; includes an employee discount.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Asheville, NC

Salary: Compensation varies by location

Type: Not listed (back-of-house role)

Keep the kitchen running with clean dishes, organized work areas, and safe sanitation. Entry-level friendly, with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through Bloomin’ Brands (eligibility details on their benefits site).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—restaurants here update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.