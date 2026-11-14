Asheville’s trades and cleaning jobs are busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few good picks hiring around town.

Employer: Gentry Heating (Gentry Service Group)

Gentry Heating (Gentry Service Group) Location: Swannanoa / Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Hands-on role helping install residential heating and AC systems, with paid training and no prior HVAC experience required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 15 vacation days, 9 holidays, IRA match, tool account, and more, Monday–Friday daytime schedule.

Employer: Redefine Facility Cleaning

Redefine Facility Cleaning Location: Asheville / Weaverville / Arden, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hour

Evening cleaning work (4–6 hour shifts after 5pm) with flexible weekdays and paid training. Light commercial cleaning (trash, mopping, restrooms) plus PTO and optional dental, vision, life, and accident insurance, good for steady extra income.

Employer: Gentry Heating (Gentry Service Group)

Gentry Heating (Gentry Service Group) Location: Western North Carolina / Asheville area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour + commissions, spiffs, bonuses

Experienced tech role doing residential HVAC diagnostics, repair, and maintenance, Monday–Friday days. Offers medical, dental, vision, 15 vacation days, 9 holidays, 401(k) with match, tool account, and ongoing paid training.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.