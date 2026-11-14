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🐱 Sweet Arden Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
These Arden kitties are hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few wonderful cats and kittens waiting at a local rescue.
Patty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance
- Phone: (828) 676-0909
Patty is a young brown tabby boy looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns all about home life.
👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Link
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance
- Phone: (828) 676-0909
Link is another adorable brown tabby kitten. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn good habits from the start.
👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beauty
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance
- Phone: (828) 676-0909
Beauty is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eli
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance
- Phone: (828) 676-0909
Eli is described as “the SWEETEST little man” who loves affection more than anything. He makes great biscuits, has a loud purr, and is ready to share his big, loving heart with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Eli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Arden, NC, consider calling Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance at (828) 676-0909 or visiting their listings to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.