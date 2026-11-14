These Arden kitties are hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few wonderful cats and kittens waiting at a local rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Patty is a young brown tabby boy looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns all about home life.

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Link is another adorable brown tabby kitten. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Beauty is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Eli is described as “the SWEETEST little man” who loves affection more than anything. He makes great biscuits, has a loud purr, and is ready to share his big, loving heart with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Eli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Arden, NC, consider calling Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance at (828) 676-0909 or visiting their listings to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.