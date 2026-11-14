Asheville neighbors in Five Points are sharing a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be quick, easy pickups.

Item: Free twin metal bed frame

Condition: Not stated (metal frame)

Location: Five Points, Asheville, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple twin-size metal bed frame available at no cost. The poster says they will remove the listing once it’s gone, and there’s no need to message—you can just come by and pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 20 free egg cartons

Condition: Not stated

Location: Five Points, Asheville, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of 20 egg cartons being given away in Five Points. Could be useful for folks with backyard chickens, craft projects, or organizing small items. The poster says to “hit me up” if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Neighbor in Need: ISO Mouse/Hamster Cage

Request: Free or very low-cost mouse/hamster cage

Location: Five Points, Asheville, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is looking for a free or really low-cost cage for a small mouse. Their daughter came home from college with a tiny white mouse in a cardboard box, and they also have two cats, so they’re worried about the mouse’s safety. If you have a spare mouse or hamster cage you’re not using, this could really help them out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Asheville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and make plans to pick it up soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.