Asheville’s HR scene is busy right now, with several leadership roles open across corporate, manufacturing, and healthcare-adjacent settings. If you’ve got people skills and love building teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Asheville & Forest City, NC (on-site with some flexibility)

(on-site with some flexibility) Employment type: Exempt, experienced (full-time)

(full-time) Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for Cummins’ drivetrain and braking systems sites, focusing on employee relations, data-driven HR strategy, and process improvement. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years of progressive HR experience, enjoy coaching leaders, and want a seat at the table with a major global manufacturer (relocation package available).

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Arden, NC (remote-friendly recruiting role)

(remote-friendly recruiting role) Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a growing rehab company find and hire therapists across their network. This is a good fit if you have 2–3 years of therapy recruiting experience, like working remotely, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO with cash-out options, and bonus structure).

Employer: Tupelo Honey Support Office

Location: Asheville, NC

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the restaurant group behind Tupelo Honey as an HR leader at their corporate “Hive.” You’ll oversee employee relations, benefits & compensation, and talent management, while coaching managers and driving HR compliance and projects. Great for someone with 2+ years managing core HR functions who enjoys data, Excel, and building a positive workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.