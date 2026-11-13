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🚔 Asheville Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Security Roles Hiring Now
Asheville has a steady need for security pros, especially in busy guest and event spaces. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping things calm, these roles are worth a look.
Biltmore House Security Officer - Flex
- Employer: Biltmore Estate
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Part-time, flex (about 20–29 hours/week)
- Pay: From $17.09/hour
Help protect guests, staff, and historic property at the Biltmore Estate while delivering friendly, high-end guest service. Flex schedule (typically 8am–6pm or 1pm–11pm) plus perks like on-site clinic access, year-round estate access, and retail/dining discounts.
Security Officer
- Employer: Weiser Security Services
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Guard client sites, protect people and property, and write daily reports while monitoring access and doing regular patrols. Schedule runs Wednesday–Saturday 12pm–8pm and Sunday 12pm–6pm, so your mornings and Mondays are free.
Registered Security Officer
- Employer: WTSA Security LLC
- Location: Asheville, NC (Regal Biltmore Grande)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour
Work on-site at Regal Biltmore Grande handling crowd control and de-escalation on Friday & Saturday nights, 6pm–12am. Good fit if you want weekend evening hours and have solid communication and incident response skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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