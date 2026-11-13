Asheville has a steady need for security pros, especially in busy guest and event spaces. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping things calm, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Biltmore Estate

Biltmore Estate Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Type: Part-time, flex (about 20–29 hours/week)

Part-time, flex (about 20–29 hours/week) Pay: From $17.09/hour

Help protect guests, staff, and historic property at the Biltmore Estate while delivering friendly, high-end guest service. Flex schedule (typically 8am–6pm or 1pm–11pm) plus perks like on-site clinic access, year-round estate access, and retail/dining discounts.

Employer: Weiser Security Services

Weiser Security Services Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Guard client sites, protect people and property, and write daily reports while monitoring access and doing regular patrols. Schedule runs Wednesday–Saturday 12pm–8pm and Sunday 12pm–6pm, so your mornings and Mondays are free.

Employer: WTSA Security LLC

WTSA Security LLC Location: Asheville, NC (Regal Biltmore Grande)

Asheville, NC (Regal Biltmore Grande) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Work on-site at Regal Biltmore Grande handling crowd control and de-escalation on Friday & Saturday nights, 6pm–12am. Good fit if you want weekend evening hours and have solid communication and incident response skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.