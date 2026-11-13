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Asheville
🚨 Code Purple cold weather shelters & free transit Nov. 13
10 days ago
🚨 Code Purple cold night shelters & free bus rides Nov. 13
Code Purple is activated on Friday, November 13, 2026 for cold weather.
Shelter hours
- Entry: 5–8 p.m. at all sites (one extra hour for entry)
- Stay until 7:30 a.m.; on the coldest days, guests may stay later
Shelter locations
ABCCM Transformation Village, 30 Olin Haven Way, Asheville
Capacity: 35
Population: Women, women with children
Transit route: W2
Homeward Bound: Center of Hope, 204 Haywood St., Asheville
Capacity: 90
Population: Men, couples, people with pets
Transit routes: W6, WE1 West, WE2 West
Free ART bus transit
- To shelters: free from 4:20–8 p.m. (tell the driver you’re going to a Code Purple site)
- From shelters to Coxe Avenue bus terminal:
- Weekdays/Saturdays: 6–9:30 a.m.
- Sundays: 8–10:45 a.m.
- If Code Purple lasts multiple days, ART is free to sites throughout the day.
More Info: Calendar • Code Purple Activated: Cold Night Shelt...
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