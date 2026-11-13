🚨 Code Purple cold night shelters & free bus rides Nov. 13 Code Purple is activated on Friday, November 13, 2026 for cold weather. Shelter hours Entry: 5–8 p.m. at all sites (one extra hour for entry)

at all sites (one extra hour for entry) Stay until 7:30 a.m.; on the coldest days, guests may stay later Shelter locations ABCCM Transformation Village , 30 Olin Haven Way, Asheville

Capacity: 35

Population: Women, women with children

Transit route: W2

Homeward Bound: Center of Hope, 204 Haywood St., Asheville

Capacity: 90

Population: Men, couples, people with pets

Transit routes: W6, WE1 West, WE2 West Free ART bus transit To shelters: free from 4:20–8 p.m. (tell the driver you’re going to a Code Purple site)

(tell the driver you’re going to a site) From shelters to Coxe Avenue bus terminal : Weekdays/Saturdays: 6–9:30 a.m. Sundays: 8–10:45 a.m.

: If Code Purple lasts multiple days, ART is free to sites throughout the day.

More Info: Calendar • Code Purple Activated: Cold Night Shelt...