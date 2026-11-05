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Asheville

Asheville Names 2026 Beginning Teacher of the Year

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouuEh_1Gp4EW7Y00

Hannah Beaudoin, a 7th grade science teacher at Asheville Middle School, has been named the Asheville City Schools 2026 Beginning Teacher of the Year. Beaudoin, who began as a long-term substitute and now also serves as a track and field coach and youth mentor, will represent Asheville City Schools in the North Carolina Beginning Teacher of the Year program.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Asheville City Schools

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