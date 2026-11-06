🍽️ Asheville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back-of-House Roles

Asheville’s food scene is still booming, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good vibes, and feeding people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts and a key department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) to keep this busy restaurant running smoothly. Perks include free uniforms & shoes, free daily meals, tuition assistance, flexible scheduling, weekly/daily pay, PTO, insurance, and 401(k). Prior restaurant/retail/hospitality leadership is preferred; must be 18+.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Keep the dining room clean, safe, and turning over quickly so guests get seated fast and come back often. Role includes sanitizing tables, helping hosts and servers, and keeping the restaurant looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Biltmore

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time (Reserve, ~20 hrs/week avg)

Pay: From $16.32/hour, based on experience

Greet guests, manage reservations, and seat tables at Cedric’s Tavern on the Biltmore Estate. Shifts run between 10:00am–10:00pm with weekend availability required. Perks include on-site health clinic access, wellness programs, year-round estate access, 40% off dining/retail, and housing/childcare/home purchase assistance (eligibility-based).

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay: Salary based on experience

Oversee the food service department in a skilled nursing setting, including staffing, ordering, meal prep, delivery, and food safety. Offers daily or weekly pay, generous PTO, full benefits, 401(k), tuition/loan programs, and strong leadership support. Requires a food service management certification or related degree per state rules.

Employer: The Soda Fountain at Woolworth Walk

Location: Downtown Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Pay: $12.50–$17.50/hour (base + tips)

Make milkshakes, ice cream treats, coffee drinks, and simple grill items in a fun, retro soda fountain inside an art gallery. Starts at $12.50/hr plus tips (up to about $17.50/hr) with employee discount, free food, paid training, flexible schedule, and quick raises based on performance.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle prep and line cooking for meats, fish, and more in a hotel setting, focusing on quality and consistency. Looking for about 3 years’ cooking experience and solid broiler/sauté skills. Benefits include health insurance, 401(k), PTO, room discounts, and food & beverage discounts.

Employer: Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse – Hot Box

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour (with tips)

Serve guests in a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant and help create a standout dining experience. You’ll manage multiple tables, work closely with the bar and kitchen, and keep your section tight. Offers competitive hourly + tips, flexible scheduling, employee discount, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: The Velvet Wind

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Welcome guests, serve beverages and snacks, handle retail sales, and manage reservations in a polished lounge setting. Great fit if you like mixing guest service, light sales, and front-desk style work. Includes paid training and steady, in-person shifts.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the heart of the kitchen moving by washing dishes, pots, and utensils and helping with general cleaning. This is a physical, fast-moving role that supports cooks and servers. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, room discounts, and food & beverage discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh. Asheville spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.