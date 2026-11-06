🐱 Sweet Arden Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Arden, NC? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Buck is a tiny black American Shorthair kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. His adoption fee helps support the rescue’s work with fragile kittens like him.

👉 Meet Buck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Boone is another adorable black American Shorthair kitten from the same rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Boone and Buck could be a great match.

👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance

Phone: (828) 676-0909

Izzy is a young Domestic Shorthair with a soft gray/blue coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Arden, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance at (828) 676-0909 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.