🔧 Asheville Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hospital & HVAC Roles

Asheville is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. If you like staying active and seeing the impact of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Health (Mission Hospital / HCA Healthcare)

Mission Health (Mission Hospital / HCA Healthcare) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: PRN / As Needed

Salary: Not listed

Clean patient rooms and hospital areas as part of the Environmental Services team. This is a flexible, as-needed role with access to Mission’s big-company benefits package (health, retirement match, education support) if eligible.

Employer: Mission Health (Mission Hospital / HCA Healthcare)

Mission Health (Mission Hospital / HCA Healthcare) Location: Asheville, NC

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time housekeeping role in a major regional hospital, focused on safety, sanitation, and patient experience. Similar duties to the PRN role, but with a steady schedule and access to Mission’s full benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education support (per eligibility rules).

Employer: Daikin Applied

Location: Asheville, NC (Onsite)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $27.60 – $34.00/hour (NC range; actual pay depends on experience and location)

Mid-level commercial HVAC tech role with the world’s largest HVAC company. You’ll service rooftop units, chillers, boilers, and more, with company vehicle, tools/tech provided, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.