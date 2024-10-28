Asheville police chief reflects on Helene recoveries: 10 city residents yet to be found

ASHEVILLE - Tears filled Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb’s eyes Oct. 24 at the department’s downtown headquarters.

Lamb was speaking to the Citizen Times four weeks after Tropical Storm Helene plunged much of East Asheville, the River Arts District and the Biltmore Village area under water.

“I’m sorry. There’s a lot, a lot of emotions,” Lamb said, clearing his throat after a pause.

He was recalling multiple stories of his officers’ rescue efforts along the Swannanoa River Sept. 27, from Moffit Branch and Azalea and Swannanoa River roads.

After going door-to-door telling people to evacuate earlier that morning, officers were stationed at different locations along the river, calling out rescues to the swift-water team in partnership with the Asheville Fire Department.

APD and swift-water team rescued woman 'floating down river'

Specifically, Lamb was detailing the moment a detective spotted Asheville resident Megan Drye “floating down the river.” Seeing her begin to wedge between two Conex boxes (steel shipping containers), the officer called in the swift water team, which pulled her from the river.

Drye had been with her parents and young son on Sept. 27, when the family's home collapsed into the Swannanoa River. All three died.

Three days later, the same detective who spotted Drye found 7-year-old Micah Drye a quarter-mile away.

“It was closure for him,” Lamb said through the emotion. “(Officers) were able to just help a lot of people, between the evacuations and the rescues. It was really, you know, they saved a lot of lives that day.”

Breaking down Helene numbers, recovery efforts

During the days immediately after the storm while cell service was wiped out, city police had an “influx” of emails, many from people outside the region hoping to ensure their loved ones were safe, Lamb said. Officers compiled a list and checked first on those they determined were the most urgent and most vulnerable.

With phone lines down, officers went in person to neighborhoods. It took a little over a week to get through the list of about 350 people. As of Oct. 24, APD had nine active missing person cases related to Helene, down from 60 on Oct. 7 .

More: 'Forever changed': Asheville vigil honors those who lost their lives to Helene

Of the list of 350, police determined three had likely died from Helene before their bodies were later recovered, Lamb said. Six others are now known to have died from Helene in Asheville, including the three members of the Drye family , who Megan Drye previously described as brave, gentle and affectionate.

“There were three others that we couldn’t find initially, but knew that they went into the water,” Lamb said. “Of those three, we were able to recover two. There’s still one that we haven’t recovered yet.”

More: Asheville family - including 7-year-old - swept to deaths by Helene's floodwaters

APD is continuing to investigate, looking for activity on cellphones and in financial accounts, just in case. But as of now, the father is considered “presumed deceased.”

Fate of missing Asheville resident: 'Presumed deceased'

To locate the one Asheville resident yet to be found, police are working with neighbors, piecing together what happened. A group of neighbors was able to save the resident's two daughters, who were “clinging, trying not get washed away from the floodwaters,” Lamb said.

During the Citizen Times interview, Lamb shared a gut-wrenching reality of the floodwaters: “There’s really no rhyme or reason as far as where people ended up.”

“From accounts we had of where people went into the water, there were so many various places along the river where they were recovered from,” he said.

Along with debris and buildings, 354 cars washed down the river, Lamb said. Police initially used drones to search the cars, ensuring no one was left inside before it was safe to go in on foot.

“I think at one point there was just a mass rush of water that came through,” Lamb said, pointing out how the river took with it a whole section of the concrete bridge from Azalea Road to Gashes Creek Road, where he remembers going as a child.

More: Asheville community pharmacist mourned after Helene floodwaters swept apartment away

The day after the storm, 515 officers from 96 different agencies began cycling through Asheville in groups of 100. City police worked with the North Carolina National Guard, the FBI, New Jersey Search and Rescue and Los Angeles Search Rescue, using cadaver dogs to scour the area.

Lamb said as recovery continues there might be more people who died and were buried in the silt.

Grateful for support of outside police, city residents after Helene

Personnel from the numerous outside agencies have assisted local police in a variety of ways: from search and rescue, to securing barricaded roads, guarding distribution points and escorting FEMA resources and Duke Power trucks.

Out of APD’s staff, five or six “lost everything or had significant damage to their homes,” Lamb said.

Lamb spoke of the emotional weight these officers have carried over this past month and stressed the importance of the assistance from outside agencies, which allows city police to take days off. Lamb also expressed gratitude for how community members and neighbors have helped by cutting through downed trees, providing food for officers, or simply writing letters to the police department.

“I’m really proud of the community of Asheville because everybody came together,” he said.

More: Photos discovered in Helene's wake tell the story of families in the Asheville area

More: A month later, an Asheville family moves forward amid Helene's destruction

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Indiana University and was the Citizen Times Summer News Reporting Intern in 2022. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police chief reflects on Helene recoveries: 10 city residents yet to be found