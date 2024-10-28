Elections 2024: Asheville City Schools candidates on Helene response, recovery

ASHEVILLE - Three seats are up for election on Asheville's school board this November, a week after students will have returned to the classroom following Tropical Storm Helene. The storm, which hit Sept. 27, closed Asheville City Schools for a month as the district grappled with lack of power, water and traumas experienced throughout the region.

Four candidates are vying for the spots, two of whom — George Sieburg and Jesse Warren — currently sit on the board. They were appointed by Asheville City Council in 2021 and 2023 , respectively.

The Citizen Times posed storm-related questions around recovery, rebuilding and district consolidation. The North Carolina General Assembly last year mandated that the two systems study a merger.

The election will round out the first elected school board in Asheville's history.

Asheville City Schools Board of Education was among the only remaining districts in the state to appoint representatives until a legislative shift in 2022. With the change to elected positions, the five-member board increased to seven. The first four elected seats were filled in November 2022.

Early voting began Oct. 17 . The final early voting day is Saturday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Some responses have been edited for accuracy or length.

Who are the candidates?

Pepi Acebo, manufacturer of children's blocks. Age: 54. Lives in West Asheville.

George Sieburg, director of finance at Asheville Community Theatre. Age: 50. Lives in North Asheville.

Jesse Warren, retired 1st Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, former ROTC instructor at Asheville High School. Currently works at Avery's Memorial Chapel. Age: 67. Lives in North Asheville.

William Young, retired educator. Lives in East End.

If elected, how would Tropical Storm Helene reshape your priorities and goals?

Acebo: My priorities remain the same. I want Asheville City Schools to keep all of our schools open and to adequately compensate and support our staff so that they can continue to support and educate our students.

Sieburg: I first joined the board because I believed the Covid pandemic was an opportunity to re-think how our schools work. I believe the same is true in the response to and recovery from Hurricane Helene. Our schools have always been anchor institutions in our communities, and how we show up as that anchor should be informed by the traumas and challenges — and especially the strengths and spirit — that our communities share. Not that I needed more convincing, but Helene has demonstrated that public schools are absolutely necessary to the well-being of a community. If I am elected, I will continue to advocate for fully funding and supporting our public schools and all the good they do within community.

Warren: Listen to the parents, community and the educators within ACS.

Young: Tropical Storm Helene has shown how vulnerable our school infrastructure can be. One priority can be enhancing the district’s emergency preparedness. We need to assess and improve building resilience, ensure we have better systems in place for future crises, and prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Recovery from the storm means focusing on both immediate repairs and long-term planning. Equity is essential in this — schools serving vulnerable populations must get the resources they need to rebuild stronger than before.

Do you think the district’s response has been adequate? What was done well? What should have been done differently?

Acebo: With so many utilities down for so long, communication has been an issue, understandably. In especially challenging times, I have tried to magnify official information and eliminate misinformation. I'm not prepared to second-guess anyone's response to Helene. I am very hopeful seeing our County, City, and School leaders work together to reopen schools and address access to food, water, cell service, telephone lines, electricity, and Internet. Our community really pulled together.

Sieburg: I do believe the district's response has been adequate. Like most people, organizations, and institutions, Asheville City School district has been nimble in its response, adjusting spaces and resources day by day to make sure families are appropriately served. I am proud that our educators and administrators have given their time and talents (and even our properties) to serve not only families enrolled in our district but anyone in WNC needing support. Our communications team was vigilant in sharing information not just about our schools but about resources throughout the city and county. Of course we wanted students in our buildings as soon as possible, and the district considered every option available while still safeguarding the health of wellbeing of students, family, and staff.

Warren: Making many decisions takes communication, while analyzing with others to make a sound plan with action and reasoning. The date was the 28th of October and with cooperation based decision making it was completed.

Young: The local government and school district responded quickly in the face of Helene, especially with temporary shelters and water distribution efforts. However, communication with parents and staff could have been smoother. Going forward, we need clearer protocols and better coordination with local governments to provide timely updates. The prioritization of getting water back online was crucial, but there should have been more transparency about the challenges and expected timelines for reopening schools.

Do you think the school districts should be consolidated? Why or why not? Has Helene changed your view?

Acebo: Every path to consolidating school districts leads to reduced per pupil funding and increased chaos for our students, staff, and families. Every school closure leads to extra expenses and reduced enrollment, which results in reduced funding. Improving enrollment is key to rebuilding our schools and our city.

I'm skeptical that the General Assembly would vote to consolidate ACS and BCS in a way that would preserve per pupil funding and increase taxes across the merged districts. I’m also skeptical that the General Assembly would vote to create an even larger Democratic voting majority in county school board elections. I think this is a lose-lose-lose proposal for ACS, BCS, and the politicians from all parties. Our students have the most to lose because reduced per pupil funding means reduced staff, reduced course offerings, and reduced support for students most in need.

Sieburg: I believe the school districts should not be consolidated, and Helene has made the distinctions between Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools even more apparent. Both ACS and BCS are vital parts of their respective communities; because ACS serves a smaller population of students and families, we can be more nimble with our resources. Additionally, our focus on equity for our Black and brown students and families — a commitment shared by our board and by our staff — uniquely defines our district. It should remain that way.

Warren: Consolidation of the school district should be discussed, and made by the community. The first questions should be, why was a city school developed? Maybe the answer to that question will give the community the answer of consolidation.

Young: Consolidation has always been a contentious issue, and while there are financial arguments in favor, Helene highlights the importance of localized control. Smaller districts can often respond faster and more effectively to crises. Helene hasn’t changed my fundamental view that consolidation should be carefully evaluated with input from all stakeholders, but it does reinforce the need for resource-sharing across districts in emergency situations.

Specifically related to rebuilding and recovery, what do you think should be the district’s No. 1 priority?

Acebo: We need to keep all of our schools open with adequate resources and the health and safety of staff, students, and families as the priority. Our partnership with the Asheville City Association of Educators, our Parent Teacher Organizations, and our community partners in government, nonprofits, and local businesses will be key to addressing the needs of our staff and our students to make this possible now and in the future.

Sieburg: Our schools are anchor institutions within Asheville. Our priority should be expanding how we serve our families and our communities. As we've seen at Asheville High/SILSA, Asheville Middle, and now at Hall Fletcher, the community school model is a powerful way to engage the entire community beyond curriculum and the regular school day. All our schools (whether they are designated as community schools or not), should continue to serve the community in the way that we have seen them do during the recovery from Helene. Once children are back in school full-time, that commitment to be a resource for the community should not diminish. In fact, it should increase.

Warren: Rebuilding and recovery should start with the students and educators as the No. 1 priority.

Young: The district’s top priority should be ensuring the safety and structural integrity of school buildings. As we press forward from this disaster, it’s critical to focus on sustainable, long-term improvements to infrastructure, especially in areas hit hardest by the storm. This includes updating facilities to withstand future weather events and ensuring that all schools have access to essential utilities like clean water and electricity.

