After rotating locations, homeless shelter moves into permanent West Asheville space

ASHEVILLE - An area homeless shelter, after a year of rotating locations, has moved into a permanent West Asheville home.

Safe Shelter, a partnership of three Asheville churches and Counterflow LLC, which for the last several months has moved its 20-bed shelter among them, celebrated its first community meal in the new space Oct. 23.

In the former educational building behind West Asheville's Trinity United Methodist Church on Haywood Road, elbow-to-elbow at food laden tables, residents, staff and volunteers applauded at shelter operations manager Gene Ettison's energetic introduction.

"I don't know about you all, but this feels amazing," he said. "It just really feels like home."

Traci Ettison, supervising community health worker at Safe Shelter, described it as "not your traditional shelter." Since its inception, the shelter has targeted families and underserved communities who might face barriers to entry at other area shelters.

After Tropical Storm Helene rocked Western North Carolina, the shelter saw more residents seeking sanctuary, some displaced by the storm, Ettison said. The shelter made the move happen in the wake of the devastation, aided by an "outpouring" of community support.

“The love is just extraordinary," Ettison said. "I think it has brought us all so much closer.”

Where is the new space?

The building, on Trinity's campus and owned by the church, formerly housed PEAK Academy , a charter school that opened in 2021 to close the achievement gap between the city's Black and white students. The school announced in August that it would relocate to the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center .

The move was made possible by $3.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Buncombe County Commissioners in September, prior to Helene. Of those funds, a little over $1 million was directed to Safe Shelter to expand its capacity to 25 beds, plus five additional overflow beds, and upgrade the Trinity educational building, including a sprinkler system and showers.

The new space has been dubbed "Home: A West Asheville Community Hub," said shelter Director Christian Chambers. With residents rooms on the third floor, downstairs spaces will be rented to partner organizations, like a local barbershop, a learning community and a clinician, Chambers said.

“It feels like we’re in the place we were meant to be,” Chambers said. Further collaboration with community has always been part of the vision for Safe Shelter, he said. "It's everything we want, and we're making the most of it."

Along with expanded bed capacity, the shelter intends to expand hours in January from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. daily, to 2 p.m. - 8 a.m. Guests enter the shelter by referral.

Back where it began

Safe Shelter opened in November 2023 as a year-round shelter with a six-month lease at downtown's AHOPE Day Shelter, before rotating between its partner churches, Trinity, Grace Covenant and Grace Episcopal.

But the inaguaral effort began two years before that, over Thanksgiving 2021. As temperatures dipped and Asheville's typical emergency shelter options floundered, a group of volunteers launched several nights of temporary shelter in Trinity's Fellowship Hall.

Chambers, who worked for Homeward Bound at the time, fielded a phone call from volunteers asking after needed gear, and leapt into action.

That response has since evolved, first into winter shelter and then, in 2022, into a three-church partnership providing beds in the basement of another West Asheville church.

At the beginning of September, Safe Shelter moved back to Trinity, "where it all started," the Citizen Times reported then, with the hopes of transitioning into the educational building when funding was secured.

"This just feels like home," said Community Health Worker Shana Baynard on the day of the move. "This feels grounded. This feels like our space."

