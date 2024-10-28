Open in App
    How West Asheville’s Colaborativa La Milpa became a lifeline after Helene floods

    By Miguel Torres,

    2 days ago

    ASHEVILLE - Nestled within a 5-mile radius in West Asheville, the Emma neighborhood bustled with families visiting the “Mercadito” organized by Colaborativa La Milpa, a community collaborative, in the spacious green park at the corner of Emma Road and Louisiana Avenue.

    Volunteers distributed food, water, and essential supplies to anyone who walked up. Geny Hernández Lopez, co-director of Colaborativa La Milpa, spoke to people in Spanish, one of the predominant languages in the neighborhood.

    “It’s important to create a sense of familiarity and safety right now,” she said.

    Helene shifted La Milpa's focus to emergency relief

    Bruno Hinojosa, who works for Chispas, a co-op within the collaborative, emphasized that providing such support in the last few weeks has been as crucial as any other necessity.

    Both have worked with the collaborative for years, witnessing several different types of emergencies, but Tropical Storm Helene brought a new level of urgency they were already prepared for.

    The collaborative refocused its social and economic efforts to support the community with emergency relief at a time when many were not receiving assistance.

    One of their first actions the collaborative did was to organize a childcare center for volunteers and staff, allowing families to support each other while caring for their children.

    “It was beautiful to see how the children were in the same space where their parents were volunteering. Despite the tragedy, we created a safe space,” Lopez said. “It helped everyone feel, ‘Okay, I’m going to be okay here.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVsXy_0wP7b1en00

    From ICE raids to flood relief in Asheville

    Colaborativa La Milpa hosts the market three days a week and delivers supplies, provides child care, repairs homes, and connects people with loved ones. Although these efforts focus on relief, community support has always been part of its mission.

    According to Lopez, Colaborativa La Milpa works as the umbrella for all the other community groups that help uplift the neighborhood, which is about 70-80% Hispanic. Some of those local groups include PODER Emma, CHISPAS, CIMA, Raíces, Mahñäkihu, and El Telar. Together, the collaborative supports low-income housing, repairs, cultural traditions, and navigation of federal immigration issues.

    During the post-storm emergency, these established structures enabled a swift response.

    The collaborative owns the land and buildings from which it operates, allowing it to transform its headquarters into a distribution center.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EDjd_0wP7b1en00

    “Our headquarters is now storage for supplies,” Lopez said.

    Most of the collaborative’s workers live locally, which enabled effective planning in the absence of communication systems after the storm.

    While state support was delayed by about a week, the grassroots organization quickly mobilized volunteers to distribute supplies and provide essential services.

    The group had already developed a rapid response plan for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the neighborhood.

    Hinojosa explained that this plan was adapted to find safe places, report missing family members, and request supplies immediately after the floods.

    Chispas, established to help those who could not afford home repairs, mobilized volunteers to clear fallen trees and in some cases free people from their homes.

    “In those first days of immediate response, we worked on more than 20 homes, cutting trees that were blocking entrances,” Hinojosa said.

    The group coordinated more than 100 volunteers in the weeks following the storm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QD4pf_0wP7b1en00

    Private funds step in where federal assistance falls short

    At one point, the collaborative had 300 volunteers delivering food across the county. Now that they have provided essential supplies, they are focusing on the next phase of recovery.

    “This will be a long-term effort in phases. The first phase was getting through the emergencies; phase two is reconstruction and restoring normalcy,” Hinojosa said.

    Many families in the community are struggling to return to work, with bills piling up, Lopez said.

    “People are receiving food, water, and other essentials, but money is running out,” she noted.

    Some families are eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, but misinformation has created barriers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsJlv_0wP7b1en00

    “Families can apply for FEMA support if someone in that family has a Social Security number,” Lopez said.

    Federal assistance has been elusive for many, particularly those with unresolved immigration status, leaving a significant portion of the community vulnerable.

    Lopez and Hinojosa are working to find alternatives, mentioning that national organizations are setting up private funds to replace what would otherwise be government assistance.

    Tackling the issues of exclusion goes back to what the collaborative does, Hinojosa said.

    “It’s nothing new, but it is happening once more unfortunately. It’s political games at work. Politicians who don’t want to support the people in general, even though they are being harmed by a natural disaster,” he said.

    'Migrant hands at work'

    Despite national political rhetoric that often marginalizes immigrants, the collaborative has not faced direct racism or confrontations.

    “Sure, we’ve gotten people show up with confederate flags on their hats or shirts, but there’s never been any confrontation. We are here to help everyone, to support whoever, even if they show up waving a confederate flag. We’re human beings helping other human beings,” Lopez said.

    Hinojosa added that some individuals try to take advantage of the population during at there most vulnerable, spreading false conspiracies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tej3u_0wP7b1en00

    However, the collaborative aims to highlight the contributions of migrant workers in reconstruction efforts.

    “The relationship between oppression, abuse, and exploitation has always existed,” Lopez said. “But we want to highlight how migrant labor is involved in this reconstruction.”

    As repairs continue across the county, the presence of migrant workers is evident in many reconstruction projects.

    “We’re people of the earth, as they say, helping, supporting, doing our work. You go to any place in where there are repairs being made in Buncombe County, you will see a migrant’s hand at work there," Lopez said.

    Cultural identity anchors the community

    The collaborative aims to continue fostering cultural traditions while providing practical support for families in need.

    “What we need now is funding—to repair homes, support those not receiving financial aid, and preserve our cultural programs,” Lopez said.

    With many facing layoffs due to the slow recovery of the tourism and service industries, they must prepare for the long term.

    “This recovery could take years,” Hinojosa said. “Schools opened in the county recently, which alleviates some pressure on parents who can now look for work. But we’re also hearing of people leaving the state because there isn’t any work.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrmV8_0wP7b1en00

    Lopez cautioned that ongoing challenges such as global warming could continue to affect the local economy. “Right now, we are focused on keeping people here to create a local ecosystem with affordable housing,” she said.

    Cultural identity plays a crucial role in the collaborative’s efforts to heal and restore normalcy.

    In honor of those affected by the storm, Colaborativa La Milpa plans to host a day of remembrance on November 2, traditionally celebrating the Day of the Dead to honor those who have passed.

    "This time we are going to do something smaller where we will invite the community to bring whatever they want to share. We will have music, and we will have a large altar so that we also have that space for relaxation and for connection and reconnection with who we are,” Lopez said.

    Keeping culture alive through these events is key to making the community feel safe.

    “Culture is where we feel seen, where we can get close,  share our language, feel like we do right now in this little market, the safety of I’m going to go see my neighbors who are also supporting me,” Lopez said.

    More: For one Latino man in Swannanoa, Helene wasn’t just a weather event but a turning point

    Miguel Torres is a criminal justice journalist with the Arizona Republic reporting in Asheville for the Citizen Times in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene. Email him at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How West Asheville’s Colaborativa La Milpa became a lifeline after Helene floods

