Opinion: NC taxpayer money should support public schools, not private and charter schools

When you walk into the Asheville City Schools Community Resource Hub on Montford Avenue, you will be greeted by teachers, some of whom lost homes and family members during Tropical Storm Helene. You will be greeted by middle and high school students who have come to support their neighbors. You will be greeted by parents ready to help you find anything from diapers to a winter coat.

Our public schools build servant leaders who understand that the moral imperative of public education is the common good. Currently we are witnessing that commitment to the common good in action as Asheville City Schools graduates Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore, Councilwoman Sheneika Smith, Sheriff Quentin Miller, County Commissioner Al Whitesides, Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely and State Rep. Caleb Rudow lead us in repair and healing from Helene.

Common sense tells us that public schools are instrumental to a strong society because they educate everyone in it, which makes us all better off. As parents and members of the Asheville City Schools Foundation board of directors, we think it’s also important to consider what public schools provide that private or charter schools rarely can, especially in this increasingly divisive world.

There is great value in learning to work together with folks who are different than us, whether related to socioeconomics, race, politics, religion or experience. A well-rounded education is not just about learning rote information, but also gaining the skills to thrive in the real world and contribute to our community — cooperation, kindness, hustle and perseverance.

So, in our families, we don’t choose public school to avoid the cost of private schools or because our ideology demands it. We choose public schools because we believe it is the best education we can give to our children.

● Even though the majority (77%) of North Carolina’s children attend public schools, our state ranks 48th in the nation for public school funding. Our message is clear: Our children need more funding.

● As noted by the National Education Association (NEA), the average North Carolina beginning teacher salary (including local supplements) is $40,136, ranking us 42nd in the nation and almost $15,000 below the minimum living wage. We have incredible teachers in Asheville working harder than ever to meet the current needs of our students and families. Our message is clear: Teachers matter. So does what we pay them.

● Although North Carolina is one of only a few states that has explicitly recognized public education as a fundamental right embedded within the state constitution (American Bar Association), our state legislature is funding private school vouchers with no income limits while defunding public schools — conservative estimates are $4 billion will be taken from public education over the next 10 years.

Private and religious schools have none of the responsibilities for outcomes like public schools have. We know increasing funding for public schools will do more to improve public education than private school vouchers will. Our message is clear: Don’t give taxpayer money to private and religious schools especially in this time of crisis.

Though we are currently confronted with rhetoric around public schools failing or how the consolidation of Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools will save money, the reality is that all school districts are deeply underfunded, understaffed and undervalued. North Carolina has the power to provide the necessary resources to every district, regardless of whether they are rural or urban schools.

This Nov. 5, we have an opportunity to show how invested we are in the future of Local. Public. Schools. We encourage you to not only consider local elections and their impact on Asheville and Buncombe County, but also to stay informed on how state representatives, senators and superintendent candidates talk about public education.

Asheville City Schools Foundation parents and board members: Kimberly Nava Eggett, Amanda Pattanayak, Melissa Kledis, Katie Mays, Jennifer Rhode Ward, Landon Ward. The Asheville City Schools Foundation (ACSF) mission is to collaborate with our community to do whatever it takes for all of our students to thrive. Visit www.acsf.org.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: NC taxpayer money should support public schools, not private and charter schools