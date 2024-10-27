Opinion: Post-Helene disaster recovery depends on support from communities and government

Western North Carolina will continue to be forgotten if we don’t do better. In 2013, Colorado communities near Denver were devastated by torrential rain and catastrophic flooding. More than 20 inches of rain fell in a matter of days, devastating small mountain communities and larger cities along the foothills.

Sound familiar?

Some of those communities found ways to build back stronger. In doing so they created a road map for WNC, where local officials will struggle to rebound from the horrific damage caused by Tropical Storm Helene, which landed Sept. 27.

In the aftermath of those 2013 floods in Colorado, we studied seven communities that experienced this flooding. We came away with lessons that can serve as a guide for the people of WNC.

Support government capacity-building for disaster recovery

Post-disaster recovery requires much of small communities with limited resources. While households will struggle to recover for years to come, so will their communities. These places will be challenged and stretched over the coming years. With the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway and other mountain areas, tourism dollars will shrink this fall, causing further hardship. We saw this a decade ago in Colorado, when tourism at Rocky Mountain National Park dipped after the floods near there.

External funds to support rebuilding of communities — such as water systems, roads, schools, parks — will stream in over the coming weeks and months. Post-disaster finance is a complex web of funding streams, federal and state programs, nonprofit organizations and private groups that often require different applications, reporting structures and cost-sharing. In Colorado, we found that both increased financial resources from external sources like FEMA and the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds, and stronger relationships between the different levels of government led to a more effective recovery. Administrative capacity to manage these funds is key.

Strengthening intergovernmental support

State agencies, such as the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, should continue to work with small, under-resourced communities to find funding and manage tedious federal processes. State and federal governments must financially support this work to aid long-term recovery that will stretch long past when the media spotlight fades.

The North Carolina General Assembly must provide money for recovery and reconsider its policies and past legislation that have weakened building codes , allowed development in high risk locations, and discouraged wetland protection. All levels of government must work together to build a more resilient future. Some of what you see right now in WNC is what happens without this cooperation and collaboration. Supportive intergovernmental relationships are key to a resilient recovery.

But capacity is not restricted to the government. Personnel and resources from local small businesses, churches and faith-based organizations can provide critical help as well.

Leveraging community relationships

Officials need to think creatively about engaging with the community. Everyone from a little league baseball coach to church leaders to HOAs can strengthen community ties and aid in long-term planning processes.

By involving a wider range of civic, religious, academic and civic groups, officials can get a broader understanding of the needs and goals of the community.

Establishing inclusive participatory processes

Seven of the flooded Colorado communities, varying in size, economic base, and resources, took very different approaches to involving the public in long-term disaster recovery. In some communities, task forces examined long-term issues like affordable housing and parks and greenspace, while other communities engaged the public more thinly or with a narrower focus like physical infrastructure or floodplain management. We found those with more robust and inclusive processes had a stronger, more effective recovery.

Information flow should be a two-way process between local governments and their communities. This can be challenging as community members scatter and often move multiple times during recovery, many now without transportation. Providing child care, meals, translation services and other resources goes a long way towards getting the critical participation of all members of a community.

These engaged, well-funded recovery processes may be expensive, slow and require broad public support and political will. But they are more likely to save lives and livelihoods, and rebuild communities that can eventually flourish. The people of WNC are going to need us to remember them in the months and years to come.

More: County allocates $29 million for Helene recovery effort; delays 2025 property reappraisal

More: Despite rumors, mayor says, Chimney Rock will rebuild from Tropical Storm Helene

Elizabeth Albright is a professor of environmental science and policy methods at Duke University.

Deserai Anderson Crow is a professor of public affairs at the University of Colorado Denver.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: Post-Helene disaster recovery depends on support from communities and government