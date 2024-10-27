Looking back at hope and hardship in WNC, a month after Tropical Storm Helene

ASHEVILLE – On the morning of Sept. 27, a Fairview woman watched as a home collapsed with her neighbor and three dogs inside it.

She begged a 911 dispatcher to send help.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a pharmacist had texted his wife, telling her how much he loved her and their two boys . A search and rescue team found the man’s body buried beneath debris 11 days later. Nearby, floodwaters killed a 7-year-old child and his two grandparents .

In McDowell County that same morning, a wall of water tore a young couple apart. The two were engaged to be married. Only one of them survived.

In Yancey County, landslides and flood waters not only killed residents but reshaped the landscape . In nearby Spruce Pine, in Mitchell County, Helene destroyed the town’s water treatment facility .

In Asheville, the water system was so severely damaged that 160,000 customers were without running water.

While Tropical Storm Helene raged through Western North Carolina, first responders raced to save whoever they could, while residents evacuated to shelters, trying to find a way out that wasn’t blocked by fallen trees. Many evacuees were unsure what they would return to, if anything, after the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers finally crested at record levels .

The power went out. Cell service was cut. The sun came out. Neighbors walked outside their homes and checked in on one another. Many gathered around radios to find out what happened.

Restaurants closed . Workers lost jobs. Tourists have been told to stay away.

So far, Helene has killed nearly 100 people in North Carolina. Nearly one month later, 41 people are still unaccounted for, according to an Oct. 23 tally from the state’s Department of Public Safety. That figure will likely continue to rise and fall as families of the missing continue to mourn a still uncertain loss.

Over the last few weeks, the governor , the president , the vice president and a former president have all visited North Carolina to survey the recovery efforts.

With the general election less than two weeks away, voters have begun to line up at the polls, while reporters ask area political experts how this tragedy may swing the outcome of the presidential race one way or another.

Still, most people in Asheville don't have running water they can drink or comfortably bathe in.

Looking back

“Tonight is for reflection, sharing our collective grief, remembering those we have lost, acknowledging our losses and acknowledging how our lives will ever, forever be changed by this event," Esther Manheimer, Asheville’s mayor, said at an Oct. 22 candlelight vigil honoring the community’s tremendous loss .

Meanwhile, survivors move forward in the only ways they know how.

Some rebuild, while others live near the storm’s debris . Some move away, while others play football . Neighbors cry. Friends measure their loss against others who suffered much worse. Some are just too young to understand exactly what happened. They’ll just know the storm killed their classmates or destroyed their teachers’ homes .

Then there’s those who are so young they’ll never remember what happened. They’ll just read the stories.

Many of those stories aren’t just about loss amid Helene’s devastation — they’re about the community coming together in a time of need.

Nearly one month later, the Citizen Times revisited some of the people its reporters spoke to in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Many of the people we met with are finding ways to move forward amid the uncertainty. Recovery will be a long-term process, one that won’t be without immense hardship.

But not without hope, either.

Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter at the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Looking back at hope and hardship in WNC, a month after Tropical Storm Helene