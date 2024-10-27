Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    Looking back at hope and hardship in WNC, a month after Tropical Storm Helene

    By Jacob Biba, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlZSq_0wO38wW600

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AYrI_0wO38wW600

    ASHEVILLE – On the morning of Sept. 27, a Fairview woman watched as a home collapsed with her neighbor and three dogs inside it.

    She begged a 911 dispatcher to send help.

    Less than 30 minutes earlier, a pharmacist had texted his wife, telling her how much he loved her and their two boys . A search and rescue team found the man’s body buried beneath debris 11 days later. Nearby, floodwaters killed a 7-year-old child and his two grandparents .

    In McDowell County that same morning, a wall of water tore a young couple apart. The two were engaged to be married. Only one of them survived.

    In Yancey County, landslides and flood waters not only killed residents but reshaped the landscape . In nearby Spruce Pine, in Mitchell County, Helene destroyed the town’s water treatment facility .

    In Asheville, the water system was so severely damaged that 160,000 customers were without running water.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Jxv_0wO38wW600

    While Tropical Storm Helene raged through Western North Carolina, first responders raced to save whoever they could, while residents evacuated to shelters, trying to find a way out that wasn’t blocked by fallen trees. Many evacuees were unsure what they would return to, if anything, after the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers finally crested at record levels .

    The power went out. Cell service was cut. The sun came out. Neighbors walked outside their homes and checked in on one another. Many gathered around radios to find out what happened.

    Restaurants closed . Workers lost jobs. Tourists have been told to stay away.

    So far, Helene has killed nearly 100 people in North Carolina. Nearly one month later, 41 people are still unaccounted for, according to an Oct. 23 tally from the state’s Department of Public Safety. That figure will likely continue to rise and fall as families of the missing continue to mourn a still uncertain loss.

    Over the last few weeks, the governor , the president , the vice president and a former president have all visited North Carolina to survey the recovery efforts.

    With the general election less than two weeks away, voters have begun to line up at the polls, while reporters ask area political experts how this tragedy may swing the outcome of the presidential race one way or another.

    Still, most people in Asheville don't have running water they can drink or comfortably bathe in.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJGnJ_0wO38wW600

    Looking back

    “Tonight is for reflection, sharing our collective grief, remembering those we have lost, acknowledging our losses and acknowledging how our lives will ever, forever be changed by this event," Esther Manheimer, Asheville’s mayor, said at an Oct. 22 candlelight vigil honoring the community’s tremendous loss .

    Meanwhile, survivors move forward in the only ways they know how.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e07iY_0wO38wW600

    Some rebuild, while others live near the storm’s debris . Some move away, while others play football . Neighbors cry. Friends measure their loss against others who suffered much worse. Some are just too young to understand exactly what happened. They’ll just know the storm killed their classmates or destroyed their teachers’ homes .

    Then there’s those who are so young they’ll never remember what happened. They’ll just read the stories.

    Many of those stories aren’t just about loss amid Helene’s devastation — they’re about the community coming together in a time of need.

    Nearly one month later, the Citizen Times revisited some of the people its reporters spoke to in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Many of the people we met with are finding ways to move forward amid the uncertainty. Recovery will be a long-term process, one that won’t be without immense hardship.

    But not without hope, either.

    Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter at the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Looking back at hope and hardship in WNC, a month after Tropical Storm Helene

    Related Search

    Yancey countyNorth CarolinaTropical Storm HeleneDisaster recoveryAsheville citizen timesWestern North Carolina

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    I can not even begin to imagine what it was like for these people to go through this 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏I only hope they truly get the money that has been raised for them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
    Tammie Icenhour
    2d ago
    truly sad 😭 I don't understand why government not helping these poor people
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square4 days ago
    Search for Hurricane Helene victims ends in North Carolina’s hard-hit Buncombe County with 10 still missing: ‘Some we will never find’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Nationwide manhunt underway for man wanted for Tennessee murder
    CBS News2 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    In devastated North Carolina, I witnessed a master class in the most powerful force in the universe
    Fox News2 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Dailylast hour
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina Couple Credits God After Surviving Hurricane Helene on Floating Couch: 'We Shouldn't Be Alive'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Rep. Andy Harris: Storm Damage May Be Cause To Give Trump North Carolina's Electoral Votes
    HuffPost3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Eric Church Announces Plan To Build 100 Homes For North Carolina Families Displaced By Hurricane Helene
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Man jumps into raging North Carolina river to save woman as home swept away by Helene
    Fox Weather6 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy