Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Asheville Citizen-Times

    NC's most expensive home sold in WNC for $14 million even as region recovers from Helene

    By Will Hofmann, Asheville Citizen Times,

    2 days ago

    While much of Western North Carolina was reeling from Tropical Storm Helene in early October, one homebuyer was finalizing the purchase of a mountaintop home for a record price.

    Two years ago, 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive in Linville hit the housing market at a whopping $29.75 million, making it one of the most expensive homes in the Carolinas . The mountaintop estate sold for $14 million on Oct. 7, according to Multiple Listing Services, edging out the $13.9 million sale of a Figure Eight Island home earlier this year.

    The 8,700-square-foot home, dubbed "Lazy Bear Lodge," sits on a 5,000-foot ridge in the Linville Ridge Country Club near Grandfather Mountain. Along with offering expansive, "panoramic" views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate also comes with a second "Hobbit home" guest house — including a golf simulator and wet bar — and the "Folly House," which is pitched as a "world class entertainment venue."

    The mountaintop sale, which comes shortly after Tropical Storm Helene devastated the region, shows the strength of a luxury housing market, even when other areas of the housing market have posed problems for homebuyers. Before Helene hit, the luxury market had the highest inventory on hand in Asheville, while housing costs at lower and mid-ranged levels remained at historically high levels with low inventory.

    Currently, the home is tax evaluated at $6.1 million, according to Avery County records, less than half of what it sold for. If one were to purchase the home with a 10% down payment and a 15-year mortgage set at current fixed rates, one would pay just over $115,000 a month, according to Rocket Money's mortgage calculator.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7rMk_0wO384NT00

    Other "most expensive homes" for sale in the region include the Asheville-area Deerhaven Gardens, which is currently listed for almost $20 million, and Sagee Manor , a Highlands estate that was listed for $50 million in March.

    The company that sold the home, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, is framing the sale of Lazy Bear Lodge as one of resilience in the luxury housing market after Helene. The sale was marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright, while Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge, who work in the company's Linville Ridge Office, brought the buyers to the sale.

    “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, this sale exemplifies the resilience of our community and the optimism shared by buyers who recognize the unparalleled beauty and opportunity of properties in this region,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, in an Oct. 16 release on the sale. “The commitment to invest in premier mountain estates highlights the unwavering confidence in the market’s recovery.”

    More: Helene recovery in Buncombe: Relief and voting relocations, FEMA's housing needs, more

    More: Which were the most-expensive homes sold in Asheville area in 2nd quarter 2024?

    Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Consider supporting this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

    This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC's most expensive home sold in WNC for $14 million even as region recovers from Helene

    Related Search

    HighlandsHigh-End homesBlue Ridge mountainsWestern North CarolinaAsheville citizen timesLuxury real estate

    Comments / 8

    Add a Comment
    Mountain
    1d ago
    The Biltmore is still owned by the Vanderbilts under the name of The Biltmore Company
    Ivar the Boneless
    1d ago
    it's a dump
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Photos: The top 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina, according to Southern Living
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Biltmore Village restaurant faces extensive rebuild after Helene flooding brought ceiling-high water
    Fox Weather6 days ago
    What's The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop?
    chowhound.com1 day ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square4 days ago
    The most-loved dish in North Carolina & See where to eat it
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Do This If You Have Gold Items in Your House Right Now, According to Suze Orman
    GOBankingRates5 days ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Psychic looking for man's missing daughter finds human remains
    unexplained-mysteries.com3 days ago
    In devastated North Carolina, I witnessed a master class in the most powerful force in the universe
    Fox News2 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Dailylast hour
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Texas Mom Goes Missing After Fight With Husband; He Later Asked Business Partner To Hide a Rifle
    parentherald.com3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Mysterious Disappearance: Desperate Family Seeks Answers
    Now Habersham1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    NC restaurant ranks among nation’s best new dining spots. Why fans crave it
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy