NC's most expensive home sold in WNC for $14 million even as region recovers from Helene

While much of Western North Carolina was reeling from Tropical Storm Helene in early October, one homebuyer was finalizing the purchase of a mountaintop home for a record price.

Two years ago, 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive in Linville hit the housing market at a whopping $29.75 million, making it one of the most expensive homes in the Carolinas . The mountaintop estate sold for $14 million on Oct. 7, according to Multiple Listing Services, edging out the $13.9 million sale of a Figure Eight Island home earlier this year.

The 8,700-square-foot home, dubbed "Lazy Bear Lodge," sits on a 5,000-foot ridge in the Linville Ridge Country Club near Grandfather Mountain. Along with offering expansive, "panoramic" views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate also comes with a second "Hobbit home" guest house — including a golf simulator and wet bar — and the "Folly House," which is pitched as a "world class entertainment venue."

The mountaintop sale, which comes shortly after Tropical Storm Helene devastated the region, shows the strength of a luxury housing market, even when other areas of the housing market have posed problems for homebuyers. Before Helene hit, the luxury market had the highest inventory on hand in Asheville, while housing costs at lower and mid-ranged levels remained at historically high levels with low inventory.

Currently, the home is tax evaluated at $6.1 million, according to Avery County records, less than half of what it sold for. If one were to purchase the home with a 10% down payment and a 15-year mortgage set at current fixed rates, one would pay just over $115,000 a month, according to Rocket Money's mortgage calculator.

Other "most expensive homes" for sale in the region include the Asheville-area Deerhaven Gardens, which is currently listed for almost $20 million, and Sagee Manor , a Highlands estate that was listed for $50 million in March.

The company that sold the home, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, is framing the sale of Lazy Bear Lodge as one of resilience in the luxury housing market after Helene. The sale was marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright, while Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge, who work in the company's Linville Ridge Office, brought the buyers to the sale.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, this sale exemplifies the resilience of our community and the optimism shared by buyers who recognize the unparalleled beauty and opportunity of properties in this region,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, in an Oct. 16 release on the sale. “The commitment to invest in premier mountain estates highlights the unwavering confidence in the market’s recovery.”

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

