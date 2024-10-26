After Tropical Storm Helene, what happens when search efforts come to an end?

Ranee LaPointe didn’t want to speak into a void, so she started texting her father, Russell Wilber, as search and rescue crews desperately combed through piles of debris looking for Russell and his wife, Charlene.

“I just felt like I needed to talk to him, and I felt stupid talking to the air,” LaPointe, who lives in Massachusetts, told the Citizen Times Oct. 19. “So, I felt like I’ll just text him and he’ll know that I loved him and that I wanted him to come home.”

Visiting from East Tennessee, Russell and Charlene had been staying in their camper along the North Toe River in Avery County, near Newland, family members said, when Tropical Storm Helene ripped through the region Sept. 27, wiping out the campground .

The storm left a trail of destruction and devastation across Western North Carolina that has killed nearly 100 people in the state so far, including five people in Avery County.

Still, nearly a month later, some 20 people are missing and unaccounted for as of Oct. 24, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The agency cautions that number may fluctuate. Earlier in the week, it said more than 40 people were missing. Three days before, it was 30. It’s unclear how many active searches are still ongoing.

On Oct. 15, nearly three weeks after Russell and Charlene went missing, LaPointe, 46, wrote on Facebook that crews suspended their search for the couple and that “all evidence pointed to them no longer being alive.”

“This has taken a toll on our family, as well as those who searched, and not being able to say goodbye has tore at us and is unbelievably heartbreaking,” LaPointe wrote.

Charlene and Russell

Charlene Wilber, 70, cared about everyone in her life more than herself, Erica Popik, Charlene’s daughter, told the Citizen Times Oct. 20.

She loved to entertain. And she loved to have people over to her and Russell’s home in East Tennessee, where the couple owned a painting and remodeling business. Charlene managed the books.

She also loved being surrounded by her family. If four people were going to show up for dinner, she would cook for 40, her daughter said. She was funny. She had a warm heart. And she had a lot of friends.

“She was so loving and giving,” Popik, 47, said. “It’s really sad to think that I don’t have that anymore.”

And Charlene loved her husband, Russell, whom she married more than two decades ago.

“I think she softened him up a little,” Popik said. “She made him realize how important family is.”

The change didn't go unnoticed.

“He did so much for other people, that sometimes when he came home, there wasn’t a whole lot left for family,” LaPointe said about her early relationship with her father.

But as her father aged, he began to realize how important maintaining a strong connection with his family really was, she said. By the time Helene hit, Russell had found a balance between expressing his love and support for his family, while continuing to help others in need.

LaPointe said Russell, 66, was the type of person who fostered long-term friendships and would offer anyone a job if they were facing hardship or in need of a second chance in life.

“He just liked helping people,” LaPointe said. “He liked doing what he could to make his community better.”

‘Ambiguous loss’

Following a disaster like Helene, bodies of missing people may never be recovered, and “finality” may never come for friends and family members of those unaccounted for.

As a result, surviving loved ones are forced to learn how to live with many unanswered questions, Pauline Boss, a family therapist and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota, told the Citizen Times.

The term “closure” is often used in conversations surrounding loss during a disaster — that for loved ones searching for it, the only way to obtain closure, is through the finality that comes with the recovery of a loved one's body.

But Boss, the author of "The Myth of Closure: Ambiguous Loss in a Time of Pandemic and Change," doesn’t particularly like the term.

“In Minnesota, we close a road because of a blizzard,” she said. “But it’s a bad word to use with human relationships. And certainly, with loss, it’s a bad word.”

But it’s critical for family members of the missing to have a way to describe their suffering, she said.

In the 1970s, Boss coined the term “ambiguous loss,” which she described as “a loss that remains unclear.” With no true verification of life or death, she said, family members with missing loved ones are stuck in a state of painful limbo that may never end.

Grief, she said, is frozen.

And it may never thaw.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Boss worked with families of union workers missing from the World Trade Center, helping them understand their loss amid the uncertainty of the devastation. At the same time, she and a team of therapists helped loved ones “regain resilience” through a therapeutic, community-based approach.

“If not closure, then what was the therapeutic goal?” Boss and her colleagues wrote in a 2003 paper about their work published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy. “Naming the situation as one of ambiguous loss was a first step. Knowing their distress had a name and was validated helped externalize the problem. Doing this diminished their tendency to feel guilty and blame themselves (or each other) for the situation.”

Community, too, proved essential. For families to know they weren’t suffering alone, was key. Families who shared their feelings with one another in community-based meetings, fostered more support and trust for one another.

“Out of the thousands of people you bump into, not everyone can understand what you have been through,”Shulaika LaCruz shared with Boss and her colleagues.

On 9/11, LaCruz, who worked as a pastry chef at a restaurant on the 106th and 107th floors of the North Tower, lost numerous coworkers who were like family members to her.

“If I am with any one of the families (of the missing), I know they will understand what I am going through. We comfort each other.”

‘Please come home’

Each day during the search for Russell and Charlene, LaPointe sent a text message to her father.

She read the messages aloud to the Citizen Times.

On the first day, Sunday, Sept. 29, she wrote: “Are you OK down there? I’m watching the storm reports. Hope you guys are OK. I’m scared.”

On the second day, she wrote: “You have to be alive, because then the other option is inconceivable. Can you please call us? We’re all scared. I love you.”

“Please come home,” she wrote on the third day.

“I keep calling your phone to hear your voice so it gives me encouragement,” she wrote a few days later. “Many people love you guys, and we’re praying that you are returned to us safely. Can you please come home? I really love you.”

The last one she sent: “Ten days and still nothing. We have people looking for you. A lot of people. We got a helicopter to do an aerial search, and Uncle Brian is out every day, and people are breaking themselves looking for you… I’m sad that things were finally good between us, and now I might never see you again. Can you please come home?”

“And then I stopped because I felt like he wasn’t alive anymore,” LaPointe said.

A few days into the search, Mollie, one of Russell and Charlene’s labradoodles, was found alive approximately 2 miles from the campground, LaPointe said. It was a good sign.

But hope and despair continued to wax and wane.

Russell's brother, Brian Wilber, joined in the search, as did outside crews. Dive teams were organized, according to LaPointe, and volunteers dug through piles of debris along the North Toe River with backhoes looking for the couple. Their camper was found destroyed, broken in two pieces down the river from the Buck Hill Campground, where they were staying. So was Charlene's car.

Russell and Wilber are the only people from the campground still unaccounted for, their family said. No other deaths have been reported.

Misinformation rolled in during this time, too. People on Facebook messaged Russell and Charlene’s family members to say the couple was spotted at a pancake house and at a church shelter. The family was told that Russell and Charlene were also seen hopping into a black pickup truck at the campsite.

At one point, on an unofficial list of missing persons, someone marked the couple as “found."

And several people sent family members a photo of a couple matching Russell and Charlene’s description aboard an airplane.

“We got multiple people from Facebook sending us that,” Popik said. “And that was hard, because we kept getting it. Everyone thought they were saved.”

For Popik, it’s incredibly difficult to think about what might have happened to her mother and Russell. She wonders if death happened fast or if it was one of prolonged suffering.

“My mom was claustrophobic, and she was afraid to be buried alive,” Popik said. “And I think, my God, her worst fears came true probably.”

Moving forward

“Once people were found, it makes you accept that they are actually gone,” LaCruz said about losing her coworkers in the attacks on 9/11. “With the ones that weren’t recovered, you think that they may still be alive. Most of us know that they are dead but there is a part of me that thinks they are alive.”

For LaPointe, too, a sliver of hope still seems to exist.

“You can tell me all day long that there’s no way that my dad could have survived,” she said. “And at the same time, I’m hearing about people who have been buried in the mud and still alive. And I wonder, did we stop looking and is he still stuck somewhere? We stopped, but if you never find him, it’s never going to be enough.”

Boss said holding onto hope is a normal response.

In her work with family members experiencing ambiguous loss, she said she often suggests incorporating a “both/and” style of thinking as individuals reflect on what happened to their loved ones. In these situations, acknowledging that both life and death could be possible is “as close to the truth as you can get,” she said.

Lately, LaPointe wakes up in the morning recalling a dream she continues to have about her father, Russell.

“I keep hearing my dad saying, ‘I’m so proud of you sweetheart. You did such a good job. I’m so proud of you,’” she recalled. “And I keep saying, ‘Where are you?’”

Still stuck between a state of sleep and waking, LaPointe said she feels like she’s sitting right next to her father.

“I keep waking up and looking at my husband, saying ‘Why can’t I see him? I don’t understand,’” she said. “That’s the missing piece for me. Nobody ever found him. Where is he?”

